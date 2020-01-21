Opus One Resources Provides Update on Private Placement

MONTREAL, Jan. 21, 2020 - Opus One Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “OPUS ONE”) – (TSX Venture Exchange: OOR), is pleased to provide an update following the first closing of its current private placement (the “Offering”) for gross proceeds of $460,000 (see the Company’s press release dated December 31, 2019 for more details on the Offering). The Company expects to proceed with the closing of the second tranche shortly of up to 10,000,000 Units at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds up to $500,000 and 640,000 Flow-Through Shares for total gross proceeds up to $40,000.



About Opus One Resources Inc.

Opus One Resources Inc. is a mining exploration company focused on discovering high quality gold and base metals deposits within strategically located properties in proven mining camps, close to existing mines in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, north-western Quebec and north-eastern Ontario - one of the most prolific gold mining areas in the world. Opus One holds assets in Val d'Or, Matagami and Chibougamau areas. Opus controls a 100% interest in the following projects:

Bachelor Extension property is adjacent to Bonterra Resources Inc.- Bachelor Gold Mine;

Vezza Extension and Vezza North are located few kilometers West and North of Nottaway Resources’ Vezza Mine;

Courvillle property is located east of Val D’Or;

Fecteau property (option to earn 100%), located in the Urban-Barry greenstone belt, east of Osisko Mining’s Windfall Lake deposit, currently one of the most active exploration area in Canada.

