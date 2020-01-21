Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Blue Lagoon Completes First Tranche of Private Placement

16:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, January 21, 2020 - Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BLLG)(OTCPINK:BLAGF)(FRANKFURT:7BL) is pleased to announce that it has completed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement described in its news release dated January 3, 2020. In connection with the first tranche closing, the Company issued 566,666 common shares at a price of $1.50 per share for gross proceeds of $850,000.

The Company intends to use the funds to conduct mineral exploration work to advance its projects as well as for general working capital. The common shares will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.

For further information, please contact:

Rana Vig
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 604-218-4766
Email: rana@ranavig.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/573729/Blue-Lagoon-Completes-First-Tranche-of-Private-Placement


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.

Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2PNJ8
CA09564P1036
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap