Blue Lagoon Completes First Tranche of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, January 21, 2020 - Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BLLG)(OTCPINK:BLAGF)(FRANKFURT:7BL) is pleased to announce that it has completed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement described in its news release dated January 3, 2020. In connection with the first tranche closing, the Company issued 566,666 common shares at a price of $1.50 per share for gross proceeds of $850,000.
The Company intends to use the funds to conduct mineral exploration work to advance its projects as well as for general working capital. The common shares will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.
For further information, please contact:
Rana Vig President and Chief Executive Officer Telephone: 604-218-4766 Email: rana@ranavig.com
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
