Discovery Harbour Outlines Additional Gold and Pathfinder Element Anomalies on Caldera Gold Project, Nevada

Vancouver, January 21, 2020 - Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV: DHR) (the "Company" or "Discovery Harbour") is pleased to announce results from Phase 1 of its detailed soil sampling on the Caldera Gold Project in Nevada. A total of 718 samples were collected over a portion of the 30 targets that Discovery Harbour has identified as potential drill targets. Phase 2 of the detailed soil sampling program will collect a further approximately 500 samples once weather permits. When all the samples have been collected Discovery Harbour will, combined with the historical soil data, have excellent multi-element data coverage over all 30 potential drill targets.

Mark Fields, President and CEO of Discovery Harbour, comments: "These are encouraging results and, as we expected, will help to prioritize and select targets for our planned 2020 drill program. I was particularly encouraged by the consistently high tenor of the gold results in the soil sampling program and these further support the high grade nature of the low sulphidation epithermal gold model we are pursuing. The pathfinder elements are consistently anomalous and are correlated with the gold anomalies. We will begin to integrate the new soil data with the historical data to prioritize the drill targets. Our near term objective is to have a cohesive and uniform data set over the specific targets that have been prioritized as potential drill targets."

The program successfully identified numerous gold and silver anomalies as well as pathfinder element anomalies, including antimony, arsenic and mercury. The summary results are described in the table below and the gold results are in the attached map to this news release.

Element 90 percentile cut off

(Gold parts per billion,

other elements parts per million) Highest single sample value

(Gold parts per billion,

other elements parts per million) Correlation with Gold Gold 52 589 NA Silver 0.4 11.4 0.479 Antimony 4.3 15.1 0.406 Arsenic 45 306 0.484 Mercury 0.06 0.74 0.103

The Company currently has 30 prioritized targets in eight separate areas that are being considered for drilling. These targets have been systematically ranked with the current data in the context of a high grade - low sulphidation epithermal gold model.

The 100% Discovery Harbour-optioned Caldera Property was generated by Don Merrick and John Zimmerman of Genesis Gold Corporation, a private Utah company specializing in gold exploration in the Western United States (www.genesisgoldcorp.com), the foundation of which are the claims first staked by Zsolt Rosta.

The soil sampling program was initially announced and described by news releases on October 15, 2019, November 12, 2019, November 26, 2019 and January 9, 2020. Please refer to the Discovery Harbour website for further details and results at: www.discoveryharbour.com.

Mark Fields, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for Discovery Harbour as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Discovery Harbour Resources Corp.

"Mark Fields"

Mark Fields

President and Chief Executive Officer

Discovery Harbour Resources Corp.

CALDERA PROPERTY

PHASE 1 SOIL SAMPLING RESULTS

Figure 1



Figure 1

