Alt Resources Ltd: Strengthens Its Board as it Moves Towards Feasibility

Canberra, Australia - Alt Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARS) is pleased to advise that it has appointed Mr. Grant Harding as a Non Executive Director, strengthening its Board. Mr. Harding brings a wealth of mining and resources experience to the Company as it moves towards commensing operations at the Tim's Find project; followed by project development and production at the Company's larger Mt Ida Gold Project.Mr. Harding has over 30 years' experience with demonstrated successes in project development, operations management, and mineral processing design. He has been responsible for feasibility studies for gold operations, overseeing the process plant design and metallurgy on a number of projects and acting as the project and commissioning manager for others.Some of Grants previous roles include:- Manager Process Technical Services for PT AMNT's "Batu Hijau Copper Mine"2017-2019;- General Manager for Finders Resources' "Wetar Copper Project" 2007-2010;- President Director/BD Manager, and Chief Metallurgist, for Como EngineersCurrently Grant is a consulting metallurgist, he has a B.App.Sc. Mineral Science and is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.In welcoming Mr. Harding to the board, Alt's Chairman, Mr. Bill Ellis, said, "We are pleased to have Grant join our board. His extensive experience will be invaluable as Alt moves towards the Maiden Ore Reserve Statement and Feasibility Study required to develop the Mt Ida project into a long life, low cost mining operation."Mr. Harding has also been appointed to the Audit and Risk Committee.





About Alt Resources Ltd:



Alt Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARS) is an Australian based mineral exploration company that aims to become a gold producer by exploiting historical and new gold prospects across quality assets and to build value for shareholders. The Company's portfolio of assets includes the newly acquired Bottle Creek gold mine located in the Mt Ida gold belt in South Central WA 95km north west of Menzies, the Paupong IRG Au-Cu-Ag mineral system in the Lachlan Orogen NSW, Myalla polymetallic Au-Cu-Zn project east of Dalgety in NSW and the Mt Roberts gold project located near the town of Leinster in WA.



Alt Resources, having acquired historical and under-explored tenements in the Mt Ida Gold Belt, aims to consolidate the historical resources, mines and new gold targets identified within the region. Potential at Mt Ida exists for a centralised production facility to service multiple mines and to grow the Mt Ida Gold Belt project to be a sustainable and profitable mining operation.





Contact:

Andrew Sparke Executive Director Email: andrew@altresources.com.au Peter Nesveda Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs Mob: +61 (0) 412 357375 Email: peter@intuitiveaustralia.com.au