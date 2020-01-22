Camino Minerals Corp. Announces Private Placement and New Management Appointments

Edmonton, January 21, 2020 - Camino Minerals Corp. (TSXV: COR) (OTCQB: CAMZF) (WKN: A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has agreed to appoint Keith Peck to the new role of Chairman, and Jay Chmelauskas to the role of CEO and Director, to develop the advanced exploration stage Chapitos copper project, based in Chala, Peru. John Williamson has agreed to step down as CEO, but will remain involved with Camino as a member of a newly formed Advisory Board. The new leadership team plans to focus its efforts on the development of the Chapitos copper project as a potential copper oxide heap leach property.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $600,000 which will be used to advance its exploration strategy and for general working capital. The financing will be subscribed for largely by Keith Peck and Jay Chmelauskas.

The non-brokered private placement consists of 7,500,000 units at a price of $0.08 per unit, each unit being comprised of one common share and one non-transferable share purchase warrant. The common shares, warrants and any shares issued on the exercise of warrants will be subject to a four-month hold period expiring four months following the date of issue. Each warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.105 per common share for a period of two years following the closing date. Completion of the private placement and appointments are subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Mr. Peck is a Chartered Business Valuator (CBV) and was a founder of Centenario Copper Corp., a Chilean copper company that was acquired by Quadra Mining Ltd. in 2009. He has over 30 years of investment banking experience including Vice-President and Director of RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Haywood Securities Inc. and Vice-Chairman of Yorkton Securities Inc. Mr. Peck has a broad business background that includes financings in public and private markets, mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings and business valuations.

Mr. Peck commented "we believe Camino has a project that has the potential size and grade to build copper production. We plan to systematically explore the tenements, advance the project, and develop a capital markets strategy to support our efforts. I am very pleased to be back focusing in the copper space, as this is a sector that I think has excellent opportunities for growth."

Mr. Chmelauskas was the CEO of TSX listed Jinshan Gold Mines. Jinshan built one of China's largest gold mines, the CSH mine, in Inner Mongolia, China, and China National Gold Corporation acquired a controlling interest in the company in 2008. He is a seasoned CEO and Director of development stage Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining companies and has over 25 years of experience as an executive and geological engineer in the mining and industrial sectors. Mr. Chmelauskas is the former CEO and Director of TSX listed Western Lithium Corporation, that merged with Argentina based Lithium Americas Corp., to become one of the leading developers in the lithium sector.

Mr. Chmelauskas commented, "We believe that at the start of the new decade, momentum is now shifting towards decarbonization of the world economy. Our focus will be to use Camino as a platform to advance copper assets, as we believe copper is the enabling metal for an electrified world. The exploration potential at Camino provides excellent prospects for potential heap leach copper production as well as major discovery, to support increasing global copper demand."

About Camino Minerals Corporation

Camino is a discovery-oriented mineral exploration company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of high-grade copper and precious metal projects. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminominerals.com.

