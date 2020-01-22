Tombstone Mining Receives Compulsory Letter for Bonanza Project

PHOENIX, Jan. 22, 2020 - Tombstone Exploration Corp. (OTCQB: TMBXF), a fully reporting U.S. based mining company, is pleased to announce that the Arizona State Mining Inspector has verified all criteria required to commence operations on the Bonanza Mining Project have been met. Tombstone has completed all steps of the permitting process and is awaiting the approval of the final necessary permit to begin construction. Extensive exploration of the property has revealed significant gold and silver reserves, as previously described in the December 18th press release.



This letter states, "The Reclamation Plan submittal for the Bonanza Mining Company - Harquahala Mine Project operation has been found to meet the applicable requirements of the Mined Land Reclamation Act and the Rules and plan approval criteria as established under A.R.S. Title 27, Chapter 5, 27-971. The site is located approximately 8 miles south of Salome, La Paz County, Arizona, within Sections 15, 16, 21-23, 27 and 28, Township 4 North, Range 13 West, of the Gila and Salt River Baseline and Meridian. The site is accessed via Harquahala Mine Road and Hovatter Road from Interstate 10."

Currently, many reputable analysts are notably bullish on investment in gold for 2020. Daniel Ghali of TD Securities, said, “Over the coming years as the likelihood of unconventional policies become more of a reality, I could see a case for gold at $2,000.” This sentiment is being echoed by Gerald Celente, a senior publisher of The Trends Journal. Mr. Celente stated, "Attributing to the recent rally is loose monetary policies around the world, there are chances gold is going to spike for the $2,000 mark...It's the safe-haven asset.”

Alan M. Brown, President and CEO of TMBXF, stated, "We are extremely pleased to have received the approval from the State Mining Inspector; it is an important milestone in the Bonanza Project. 2020 will be an exciting year for Tombstone and our shareholders as operations continue to progress.”

About Tombstone Exploration Corporation

Tombstone Exploration Corp. is a gold, silver and copper exploration company based in Phoenix, Arizona. The company’s goal is to maximize shareholder value through focused exploration, testing and development of high-quality mineral targets in the prolific mineral producing areas in the Southwest United States. This goal will be achieved through the application of the best mineral exploration practices and techniques available, including the adherence to the highest possible standards of corporate responsibility, governance and conduct.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Tombstone Exploration Corp., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “believe,” “potential” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are Tombstone Exploration Corp.’s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Tombstone Exploration Corp.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

