New Soil Results Reveal New Gold Targets at EnGold's Lac La Hache Property

Vancouver, January 22, 2020 - David H. Brett, President & CEO, Engold Mines Ltd., (TSXV: EGM) ("EnGold" or the "Company") reports that new soil geochemical results from two new survey areas, the Jodie and 8000 grids, reveal multiple gold anomalies in previously unexplored parts of the Company's 100% owned Lac La Hache Property in the Cariboo region of south-central British Columbia. These new soil results are in addition to two previously announced positive surveys, the Aurizon West and Scorpio, which were part of a 1,675-sample program carried out in 2019. EnGold plans to follow up the strong soil results as soon as weather permits. Also, EnGold plans to commence a drill program at Lac La Hache in the first quarter of 2020, details of which will be announced soon.

The 2018 and 2019 soil sampling programs have produced 93 sites which exceed the 95th percentile (>500 parts per billion gold) and 36 of these exceed the 98th percentile (> 100 ppb gold). At Jodie more than 20 anomalous sites provide prospecting targets, including a continuous 500 metre by 200 metre cluster of sites with gold values up to 662 ppb (see image below). Images of the results for all areas can be found here, including contour maps for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, nickel, tungsten, lead and zinc.







Figure 1: Gold in B-horizon Soils, Jodie Grid. Dots represent sample sites, labelled with gold assay results in ppb.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

"We are encouraged that Lac La Hache continues to provide brand new areas of exploration potential in addition to our more advanced targets such as Spout Copper, G1 Copper & Aurizon Gold," said EnGold President & CEO David Brett. "We're looking forward to following up these strong gold anomalies on surface as we advance our drill program in the near future."

About EnGold

EnGold (www.engold.ca) is focused on exploring its 100% owned mineral property located near the town of Lac La Hache in BC's prolific Cariboo mining region. EnGold's corporate philosophy rests on three interdependent pillars: Environment, Engagement and Gold. Through sound environmental stewardship, commitment to transparent engagement with local communities, the Company is dedicated to driving shareholder and stakeholder value by discovering and developing mineral resources.

Rob Shives P.Geo., VP Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

