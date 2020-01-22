Stelmine announces the results of its annual meeting of Shareholders

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 22, 2020 - Stelmine Canada (« Stelmine ») (STH-TSXV) today announced the results of the annual meeting of its shareholders held in Montreal on this date (the “Meeting”). During the Meeting, the candidates recommended by management, being André Proulx, Isabelle Proulx, Christian Guilbaud, Michel Boily, Normand Goulet, Carole Gilbert and Ann Levasseur, were elected as directors of the Company, Brunet Roy Dubé CPA S.E.N.C.R.L, chartered accountants, were appointed as the Company’s independent auditors, and the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan (“Stock Option Plan”) was re-approved by the Company’s shareholders.

About Stelmine

Stelmine is a junior mining exploration company which concentrates its activities in the Province of Québec. Stelmine holds 843 claims spanning 438 km2 on the eastern part of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin, which contains zones with a high potential for gold deposit discovery in geological contexts similar to the one leading to discovery of the Éléonore Mine. Its capital stock consists of 37,324,046 issued and outstanding shares.

