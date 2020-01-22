Drilling Scheduled to Commence at the Philadelphia High-Grade Gold-Silver Vein in Mohave County, Arizona

Vancouver - Jan. 22, 2020 - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Arizona Silver") (TSXV:AZS) (OTC:AZASF) is pleased to announce that it has signed a drilling contract to begin 2020 drilling on our 100% owned Philadelphia project. The objectives of the initial 2020 drilling program will be to follow-up on the high-grade intercept in the last hole of the 2019 drilling campaign, and to test the magnetic low detected by the recently completed UAV airborne magnetic survey. The magnetic low appears to be contiguous with the area of gold intercepts encountered along the vein to date, but slightly along strike and down dip of the gold intercepts.

Philadelphia is a high-grade gold and silver vein target located in Mohave County, northwestern Arizona. Core drilling at the property in October 2019 intersected high grade in the last hole of the 2019 program, PC19-2T (Press Release dated November 13, 2019), which is a continuation of the high-grade vein intercept in RC hole PRC19-2 completed in May (Press Release dated May 15, 2019). The high-grade zone is associated with strong silicification and clay alteration and magnetite-destruction peripheral to the vein.

Initial Geophysical Results

UAV Magnetic Low Philadelphia Mine Area

A UAV airborne magnetic survey was flow in Q4 2019 over the old mine workings and the 2019 drill sites. Results show a prominent magnetic low extending from roughly the location of the old mine workings, through the area of drilling completed to date, and increasing in intensity northward towards the state highway, where the flight block ends. The interpretation is that the magnetic low is reflecting an increase in alteration of the host rocks towards the north, and at depth, where we anticipate boiling to have occurred and where we would expect to encounter continuity of the grades intersected in the holes reported above. Illitic alteration is visible in surface outcrops in the area of the magnetic low. The proposed drilling program will test this area as a possible feeder zone for the gold-bearing vein intercepts encountered to date.

Initial 2020 Drilling Program

Harris Exploration Drilling has been contracted for up to 3000 feet of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling on the project. The drill and crew will mobilize from their current job site around February 1, with drilling expected to commence the week of February 3. Currently 10-12 holes are planned between the nine previous gold-bearing drill intercepts and state highway 68. An additional 10 holes have already been permitted and bonded in the event drilling results encourage us to keep going. The drillers will use a center-return bit, and the anticipated mineralized interval will be samples on 2-ft. sample intervals to maximize sample return and assay control on any high-grade mineralized zone.

Greg Hahn, VP Exploration, and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is the Qualified Person under NI43-101 responsible for preparing and reviewing the data contained in this press release.

