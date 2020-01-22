Cann Global Limited: New Costco and Epco Purchase Orders

Sydney, Australia - The Board of Cann Global Ltd. (ASX:CGB) is pleased to provide an update on its recent exclusive distributorship supply contract deal signed with EPCO Foods Co. Ltd in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam and its supply of T12 products to COSTCO Australia.COSTCO AUSTRALIAT12 have received an additional distribution request and a PO from Costco's head office in Sydney to supply their Australian store network with our Certified Organic Hemp Protein powder. T12 now have 3 x SKU's with Costco for our Hemp Seed Food products. The VitaHemp premium Hemp Seed Oil Capsules (Twin Packs) continue to be well received with T12 receiving a further PO to supply our Twin Pack premium Hemp Seed oil capsules. The 2 new SKU's will be for the Blanck & Co Certified Organic Hemp Protein Natural & Certified Organic Hemp Protein Vanilla flavours.Along with Hemp Seed Oil capsules, Hemp Protein Powder will be a first for Costco Australia. They have been very supportive on new high-quality plant based foods and the company will provide further information on order quantities and delivery as it becomes available. T12 have also been invited to work with Costco on a promotional campaign that includes Costco Member Magazine advertising and in store promotions, beginning with Sydney.Costco demand the very best and are highly member centric. The team at T12 are very proud to be associated with this quality food retailer and with the addition of these two new product lines, the company believes this will further complement the announcement made last August regarding the introduction of our Premium Hemp Seed oil capsules to the Costco food range.EPCO FOODSIn addition to the PO received from EPCO Foods Vietnam in September, 2019, T12 is pleased to announce, that due to high demand for T12's products, EPCO Foods have increased their supply requests for food products by 50%. The T12 team has also received confirmation that EPCO management will provide further PO's for our new Nutraceutical (Capsules) which include Chia, Fish Oil and Flax products. Further details on volume and delivery to be provided as discussions are finalised.Pnina Feldman, Chairperson of Cann Global said, "We are very pleased that T12's work ethos of setting high standards in both production and manufacturing, with Organic certification and 'best practice' Australian farming techniques will continue to ensure that Cann Global's partnerships with global food retailers such as Costco Australia and EPCO Foods Vietnam will only grow, making T12's food range the product of choice for the discerning health-food conscious Australian and Global consumer.





About Cann Global Limited:



Cann Global Ltd.'s (ASX:CGB) primary focus is to legally grow and cultivate hemp to research and develop medicinal cannabis products to service an increasing demand in the Australian and global markets.



Cann Global Ltd. has a 100% shareholding in Medical Cannabis Ltd (MCL) and a management agreement with Medcan Australia Pty Ltd (Medcan) which operate a business cultivating, researching, developing and soon to be distributing medicinal cannabis products in Australia. Our Medical Cannabis division has been a key value driver for the Group.



The Group also retains an interest in its existing Bauxite Projects.





