Lundin Mining Announces 2019 Production Guidance Achieved at All Operations

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2020 - (TSX: LUN; Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corp. ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") announces production results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and provides an update on operations and capital projects. The consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019 will be published on February 20, 2020.

Highlights

2019 annual production guidance was achieved for all metals at all operations.





Candelaria copper production increased 9% year-on-year and is well positioned to deliver a further 16% increase in 2020. The Candelaria Mill Optimization Project remains on-track to be complete in the first quarter of 2020.





Chapada copper and gold production exceeded and achieved guidance, respectively. Work continues on optimization of the production schedule while options for mine and plant expansion advance in parallel with a significant increase in exploration efforts.





Eagle achieved nickel and copper production guidance. Nickel and copper production are forecast to increase 22% and 15%, respectively, at the midpoint of the 2020 guidance range as higher grade Eagle East ore contributes to the mill feed.





Neves-Corvo achieved both copper and zinc production guidance. The Zinc Expansion Project (ZEP) continued to advance on schedule and budget for a phased start-up in 2020. Zinc production at the midpoint of the 2020 guidance range is forecast to increase 37% over that of 2019 as the ZEP ramps-up during 2020.





Zinkgruvan zinc, lead and copper production all increased year-on-year in 2019. Increased zinc and lead production were primarily a result of sustained improvements in recovery and ore head grades.





Year-end net debt position was approximately $60 million, including $100 million in funds received from Freeport Cobalt after the sale of the cobalt refinery in Finland and related cobalt cathode precursor business.

Marie Inkster, President and CEO commented, "Our mines performed well in the fourth quarter, each achieving their annual production guidance. Particular recognition is owed to our Candelaria team which remained poised and focused on safe operations during a time of considerable unrest in the country.

We began to realize the benefits of the significant investments made over the last few years in our operations during the second half of 2019. This positive momentum is expected to accelerate in 2020 with the Candelaria reinvestment initiatives and development of Eagle East essentially complete, and as the ZEP ramps-up. Our annual copper production is to increase over 20% this year, zinc production over 18% and nickel production over 22%. We are well positioned to deliver multiple years of strong production, decreasing cash costs and free cash flow generation."

Summary of 2019 Production





Q4 2019 Production Full Year 2019 Production 2019 Production

Guidance1 Copper (t)











Candelaria (100% basis) 39,221 146,330 145,000 - 155,000

Chapada2 12,884 30,529 27,000 - 30,000

Eagle 3,626 14,297 13,000 - 15,000

Neves-Corvo 10,898 41,436 40,000 - 42,000

Zinkgruvan 502 2,906 2,000 - 3,000

Total Copper 67,131 235,498 227,000 - 245,000













Zinc (t)











Neves-Corvo 17,946 73,202 73,000 - 76,000

Zinkgruvan 20,979 78,313 76,000 - 81,000

Total Zinc 38,925 151,515 149,000 - 157,000













Nickel (t)











Eagle 2,651 13,494 12,000 - 14,000

Total Nickel 2,651 13,494 12,000 - 14,000













Chapada gold production was 54 koz for the period of Lundin Mining's ownership, compared to guidance of

50,000-55,000 oz for the same period. Chapada Q4 2019 gold production was 20 koz

____________________________ 1 Guidance as disclosed in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. 2 Production results and guidance are for the period of Lundin Mining's ownership.

Operations and Capital Projects Update

Safety Performance: The 2019 Total Recordable Injury Frequency (TRIF) rate was 0.66 against a target of 0.60 per 200,000 person hours worked. While 2019 TRIF performance fell short of target, it represents a modest improvement over the 2018 TRIF of 0.67 (vs. target of 0.70). The 2019 safety performance incorporates the acquisition of the Chapada mine and was impacted by project activities associated with Candelaria, Neves-Corvo ZEP, Eagle East, and several significant planned maintenance downs. The 2020 Health and Safety Action Plan activities will focus on recordable injury prevention at each operation through the elimination of similar or repeat incidents, and by enhancing workplace hazard recognition and elimination processes.





Candelaria: Copper production guidance was achieved for the year. Full year copper production increased 9% year-on-year to 146,330 t in 2019. Fourth quarter production was impacted by below plan head grade, though was significantly above that of 2018 and the first half of 2019 as higher grade ore from the open pit contributed the majority of mill feed.



The Candelaria South Sector underground mine was successfully transferred to operations in the third quarter of 2019. Mine production from the Candelaria North and South Sector underground mines increased to approximately 13,500 tonnes per day (tpd) in the fourth quarter, approaching the 14,000 tpd permitted.



Candelaria copper production is forecast to increase to approximately 190,000 tonnes per annum by 2022 and remain above this level through 2025 as the benefits of reinvestment initiatives undertaken over the last two years are realized. At the midpoint of the guidance range, copper production is forecast to increase by over 20,600 t (16%) year-over-year in 2020 to 165,000-175,000 t.





Chapada is forecast to produce 51,000-56,000 t of copper and 90,000-95,000 oz of gold in 2020.





Eagle nickel production at the midpoint of the 2020 guidance range is forecast to increase more than 3,000 t (22%) over that of 2019, to 15,000-18,000 t, as higher grade Eagle East ore contributes to the mill feed. Copper production at the midpoint of the 2020 guidance range is forecast to increase more than 2,200 t (15%) over that of 2019 to 15,000-18,000 t.





The ZEP continued to advance on schedule and budget in the fourth quarter for phased start-up and production ramp-up in 2020. Installation of the 3.5 km of underground conveyor systems were well advanced and the jaw crusher is nearing completion. The first phase of the hoisting shaft upgrade was completed in December with installation of new higher-capacity skips and rope. Surface construction continued with primary focus on mechanical piping, electrical and instrumentation installation.



Neves-Corvo zinc production at the midpoint of the 2020 guidance range is forecast to increase nearly 26,800 t (37%) over that of 2019, to 95,000-105,000 t, as the ZEP is commissioned and ramped-up during the year. Copper production at the midpoint of the 2020 guidance range of 38,000-43,000 t is forecast to be consistent with 2019.





Zinc production, at the midpoint of 77,000-82,000 t guidance, is expected to be at a similar level in 2020 as 2019. Copper production in 2020 is forecast to increase over that of 2019 to 3,000-4,000 t.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results Date

Results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 will be published on Thursday February 20, 2020.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on January 22, 2020 at 17:00 Eastern Time.

SOURCE Lundin Mining Corp.