Blue Lagoon JV Partner Mag One Recieves Purchase Order From One Of The Largest Steel Manufacturers In The World

VANCOUVER, January 23, 2020 - Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. ("Blue Lagoon" or "Company") (CSE:BLLG)(FSE:7BL)(OTCPINK:BLAGF) is pleased to announce that Quebec based Mag One Operations ("Mag One"), a company in which Blue Lagoon has the right to acquire a 70% joint venture interest, has received an initial purchase order from India-based Tata Steel, one of the largest steel manufacturers in the world with a presence in 5 continents, to evaluate the feasibility of using the proprietary, game-changing Tech Mag Technology, from a non-serpentinite-based feed source to produce low cost, low carbon-footprint primary magnesium metal.

Mag One has an exclusive Technology Acquisition Agreement with Tech Magnesium and its founder, Dr. Douglas Zuliani, for the exclusive worldwide use of the Tech Mag Technology. Dr. Zuliani has nearly forty years of experience in metals production and processes, including senior management roles at TimmInco Ltd. for more than fifteen years. Today he is recognized as one of the foremost magnesium experts in the world.

"This purchase order lays the groundwork for an international collaboration with Tata Steel whereby the Tech Mag Technology could be implemented in other jurisdictions around the world," said Rana Vig, President and CEO of Blue Lagoon Resources.

Blue Lagoon holds an option to acquire a 50% equity interest in Mag One, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mag One Products Inc., for $3.75 million. The equity interest may be increased to 70% for an additional $1.5 million subject to Mag One shareholder approval. Further to its news release of January 7, 2020, the Company has now completed the initial earn-in payment of $100,000.

