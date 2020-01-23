VANCOUVER, Jan. 23, 2020 - Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD-TSX) (“Liberty Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Dr. Moira Smith is the recipient of the Association for Mineral Exploration 2019 Colin Spence Award for her role in the discovery and delineation of the high-grade Long Canyon gold deposit in Nevada, U.S.



The Colin Spence Award is a prestigious Canadian Mining industry award, recognizing Excellence in Global Mineral Exploration. It is awarded to those who have made a significant contribution to enhance the mineral resources within Canada or in foreign countries through the original application of prospecting techniques or other geoscience technology.

“We are thrilled to see Dr. Moira Smith receive this exciting award. Very few teams make a mineral discovery that becomes an operating mine especially one as high grade as Long Canyon,” stated Dr. Mark O’Dea, Chairman of Liberty Gold and former CEO of Fronteer Gold Inc. “Moira, as the technical leader of Fronteer Gold’s Long Canyon team, countered conventional thinking to advance a project long ignored because the location and geology were considered wrong. Focused on geological first principles, Moira created a new geological model for this part of eastern Nevada that guided the full discovery and delineation of the multi-million ounce, high-grade, Carlin-style Long Canyon, gold deposit, which recently completed its third year of commercial production by Newmont.”

