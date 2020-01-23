Copper Reef Begins 2020 Drill Program in The Flin Flon Belt

FLIN FLON, Jan. 23, 2020 - Copper Reef Mining Corp. (CSE: CZC) (“Copper Reef” or the “Company") is pleased to announce the beginning of a 4,300 metre diamond drill program in the Flin Flon Camp of Manitoba and Saskatchewan. The Company will start with a 630 metre program consisting of 5 drill holes at its 100% owned Hanson Lake Property in Saskatchewan where Copper Reef has two horizons each at 2.5 kilometres strike length. This is expected to be followed by a $1,000,000 exploration program which will include approximately 3,670 metres in the main Flin Flon Camp of Manitoba. The drill program in Manitoba, anticipated to commence this month and be completed by the end of March, will target 5 separate target areas along existing mine horizons. Three of these targets are newly interpreted, located along key horizons and, according to Copper Reef records, are undrilled. The Company will outline the Manitoba targets in further detail in future press releases.



The drill program starting today will concentrate on the 2.5 kilometre long Hanson Lake Mine horizon which realized limited production but high metal grades over a development outline of 420 metre strike length by 140 metre depth (below bedrock surface). The mine operated by Western Nuclear Mines between 1967 and 1969, produced 147,000 tonnes containing 10% Zn, 5.8% Pb, 0.5% Cu and 137.0 g/t Ag. Although gold was noted, it appears to have not been recovered. Of interest, there is no evidence of drilling below 200 metres depth from bedrock surface. This leaves the mine horizon wide open for depth, plunge and strike exploration. In 2008, Copper Reef flew a deep penetrating VTEM airborne survey over the property, which showed that the Hanson Lake deposit extended significantly southward (700 metres) beyond the mined area. In 1986, SMDC completed a drill hole south of the mine that intersected 21.9% Zn, 1.6% Cu, 10.1% Pb and 28oz/t Ag (960g/t Ag) and 0.89 oz/t Au (30.51 g/t Au) over 1.2 metres at a shallow depth, in bedrock. This high-grade intersection was not followed up with further drilling. Copper Reef intends to step back 20 metres and re-test this horizon at the 45 and 100-metre levels and again from a separate set up 50 metres south along strike of the first setup at similar depths. Copper Reef will then step back and drill the horizon with a 5th drill hole at the 200 metre level.

Copper Reef’s 100% owned Hanson Lake Property lies on strike to the north of Foran Mining Corporation’s (“Foran”) large McIlvenna deposit, which presently has greater than 22 million tonnes indicated and 11 million tonnes inferred of copper-zinc-silver mineralization. Copper Reef owns a $0.75 per tonne net tonnage royalty on this deposit and on any other ore found on the property (the “McIlvenna Royalty”). The McIlvenna property remains completely open with depth. This McIlvenna Royalty, according to Foran’s projected mining rate, would net Copper Reef approximately $1.6 million per year. Copper Reef also owns a 2% net smelter return royalty on Foran’s Bigstone copper deposit, as well as the Balsam Cu-Zn Deposit in the same Hanson Lake volcanic center of the Flin Flon Belt.

