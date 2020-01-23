Goldcliff Resource Corp. Begins Drilling at Nevada Rand

VANCOUVER, Jan. 23, 2020 - George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corp. (“Goldcliff” or the “Company”) (GCN: TSX.V, GCFFF: OTCBB PINKS) reports that drilling is underway at the Nevada Rand silver/gold project in Mineral County, Nevada. Goldcliff has an option from Ely Gold Royalties Inc. to earn a 100% interest in the Nevada Rand property by making staged payments of $250,000 US over four years.

Between six and eight core holes will be drilled as part of an approximately 1000 metre maiden drill programme. Details of the programme were discussed in a recent News Release dated December 19, 2019. Drilling is anticipated to take 30 days. Assay laboratory turn around is between six and eight weeks.

Ed Rockel, P. Geo, qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 supervised the preparation and verification of the technical information contained in this release.

For further information, please contact George W. Sanders, President, at 250-764-8879, toll free at 1-866-769-4802 or email at info@directroyalty.com.

