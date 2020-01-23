Ellis Martin Report: TerraX Minerals' Gerald Panneton on Building Successful Gold Mines

Menü Artikel
Malibu, CA, United States - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Gerald Panneton, the Executive Chairman of TerraX Minerals (CVE:TXR) (OTCMKTS:TRXXF) TerraX owns a 100% interest in the Yellowknife City Gold Project, encompassing 783 sq km of contiguous land within 12 kilometers of the city of Yellowknife.

The Project is located in the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering 70 kilometers of strike length along the main mineralized break in proximity to the former high-grade Con and Giant gold mines which have produced over 14 million ounces of gold. The Yellowknife City Gold Project is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power and skilled tradespeople. Mr. Panneton was the founder of Detour Gold which was recently acquired by Kirkland Lake for $4.9 billion Canadian dollars. With a history of mind building successfully and retiring three times, we ask why again, and why now in the Northwest Territories of Canada. This segment was recorded in the Vancouver, Canada studios of The Ellis Martin Report.

About TerraX Minerals Inc:

Through a series of acquisitions, TerraX owns a 100% interest in the Yellowknife City Gold ("YCG") Project, encompassing 783 sq km of contiguous land within 12 kilometers of the city of Yellowknife. The Project is located in the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering 70 kilometers of strike length along the main mineralized break in proximity to the former high-grade Con and Giant gold mines which have produced over 14 million ounces of gold. The YCG Project is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power and skilled tradespeople.

On November 4, 2019, TerraX announced an Inferred mineral resource of 735,000 ounces of gold for the YCG Project, consisting of a pit constrained Inferred mineral resource of 11.6 million tonnes averaging 1.4 g/t for 523,000 ounces of contained gold and an underground Inferred mineral resource of 1.2 million tonnes averaging 5.7 g/t for 212,000 ounces of contained gold.

For more information on the YCG project, please visit our web site at www.terraxminerals.com.

About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.



