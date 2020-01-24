Australian Bauxite Ltd: CSIRO Snr Principal Research Leader Appointed Alcore GM

Sydney, Australia - Australian Bauxite Ltd. (ASX:ABX) (FRA:A7B) is pleased to advise that Dr Mark Cooksey has been appointed General Manager of ALCORE Limited (Alcore). The appointment commences 1 February 2020 for a sixmonth engagement.- Mark Cooksey appointed General Manager of Australian Bauxite Ltd. 's 90%-owned subsidiary, Alcore- Dr Cooksey has been granted 6 months leave from CSIRO to assist Alcore to commercialise development of aluminium fluoride (AlF3) production (see Figures 1 to 3*)Dr. Cooksey comes to Alcore with an impressive history in research, engineering and commercialising new developments in the Aluminium industry since 1997.Mark commenced his professional career as a Research Engineer in aluminium smelting with Comalco (now Rio Tinto Alcan) in 1997 and became senior research engineer in 2000 before achieving six sigma black belt at Gladstone, Queensland in 2002.He joined the CSIRO in 2004 as Senior Research Engineer and became Senior Principal Research Leader at the CSIRO in 2016.Mark Cooksey holds a PhD (Chemicals & Materials Engineering), Bachelor of Engineering (Materials - First Class Honours) and Bachelor of Science (Information Technology and Applied Mathematics). He has worked closely with the aluminium and other metal industries and his significant experience in commercialising new technologies and processes will be a solid base for Alcore to expand into the next phase of development.Welcoming Dr Cooksey, Ian Levy, Australian Bauxite's CEO and Managing Director, commented: "Mark joins Alcore at an opportune time as Alcore develops from laboratory research to large scale production. Alcore needs the highly skilled and experienced leadership that Mark can provide."These are exciting times for Australian Bauxite as our bauxite team has begun the approval and development process for our flagship bauxite mine at Binjour in QLD and our technology subsidiary, Alcore develops the Alcore refining process to make aluminium fluoride (AlF3) for sale to aluminium smelters."*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/53STJ37H





Australian Bauxite Ltd. (ABx) (ASX:ABX) has its first bauxite mine in Tasmania and holds the core of the Eastern Australian Bauxite Province. ABx's 22 bauxite tenements in Queensland, New South Wales & Tasmania exceed 1,975 km2 and were selected for (1) good quality bauxite; (2) near infrastructure connected to export ports; & (3) free of socio-environmental constraints. All tenements are 100% owned, unencumbered & free of third-party royalties. ABx's discovery rate is increasing as knowledge, technology & expertise grows.



The Company's bauxite is high quality gibbsite trihydrate (THA) bauxite that can be processed into alumina at low temperature.



ABx has declared large Mineral Resources at Inverell & Guyra in northern NSW, Taralga in southern NSW, Binjour in central QLD & in Tasmania, confirming that ABx has discovered significant bauxite deposits including some of outstandingly high quality.



At Bald Hill near Campbell Town, Tasmania, the Company's first bauxite mine commenced operations in December 2014 – the first new Australian bauxite mine for more than 35 years. ABx has created significant bauxite developments in 3 states - Queensland, New South Wales and Tasmania. Its bauxite deposits are favourably located for direct shipping of bauxite to both local and export customers.



ABx endorses best practices on agricultural land, strives to leave land and environment better than we find it. We only operate where welcomed.





