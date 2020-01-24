Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Board Changes

LONDON, January 24, 2020 - Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company" or the "Group") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces that Mike Blyth has indicated his intention to retire as a Non-Executive Director of the Company after Anglo Pacific's Annual General Meeting to be held on 11 May 2020.

Mike joined the board as a Non-Executive Director in March 2013 and served as Chairman from April 2014 to May 2017. He was instrumental in establishing the current board structure and alignment with governance requirements and assisting the Company through its considerable growth. Mike currently serves as Chair of the Audit and Remuneration Committees and is a member of the Nomination Committee.

Following Mike's retirement, Vanessa Dennett will assume the Chair of the Remuneration Committee and Graeme Dacomb will assume the Chair of the Audit Committee.

Jim Rutherford will also assume the role of Senior Independent Director, with immediate effect.

Patrick Meier, Chairman of Anglo Pacific, commented:

"We are immensely grateful to Mike for his six years of service. Mike has played a vital role on the board and his experience, commercial acumen and attention to good governance has proven invaluable to Anglo Pacific. He has been an exceptional Chair of both the Audit and Remuneration Committees and we will miss his wise counsel. It has been a privilege to work alongside Mike and we wish him well."

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Website: www.anglopacificgroup.com Berenberg +44 (0) 20 3207 7800 Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Detlir Elezi Peel Hunt LLP +44 (0) 20 7418 8900 Ross Allister / James Bavister RBC Capital Markets +44 (0) 20 7653 4000 Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah Capital Market Communications Limited (Camarco) +44 (0) 20 3757 4997 Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers

Notes to Editors

About Anglo Pacific

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to develop a leading international diversified royalty and streaming company with a portfolio centred on base metals and bulk materials, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties on projects that are currently cash flow generating or are expected to be within the next 24 months, as well as investment in earlier stage royalties. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties to shareholders as dividends.



This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/574036/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-Announces-Board-Changes