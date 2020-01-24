East Africa Metals Completes Adyabo Transaction, Receives Schedule for Adyabo Mine Development

VANCOUVER, Jan. 24, 2020 - East Africa Metals Inc. (TSX-V: EAM - "East Africa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a project update from Tibet Huayu Mining Co. Limited ("THM") regarding plans and current activities for the development and construction of the Mato Bula and Da Tambuk mines located on the Adyabo property. Following the signing of the Share Purchase Agreement, which formally completed the Adyabo transaction and confirmed the ownership of Tigray Resources Inc. ("TRI") as 70% THM and 30% EAM, EAM received an update on THM's preparations for the construction of the mines at Adyabo. As per the Agreement, THM is responsible for 100% of the mine construction costs.

Under the terms of the Agreement, now complete, THM has advised the Company site construction activities will begin in March 2020.

Highlights of the agreement include:

EAM has received a cash payment of US$1.2M on closing of the transaction and retain a 30% Net Profit Interest.

THM will finance 100% of the capital costs and operate the mine development program and mining operations.

Estimated capital costs for construction of US$54 million for Mato Bula and US$34 million for Da Tambuk (see East Africa News Release dated April 30, 2018).

EAM will retain the exploration rights to all prospective mineralization on its concession areas outside of the current resource.

Current Engineering, Procurement Construction Management (EPCM) Activities

Detailed Engineering Design: TRI signed a service contract with Engineering Design Company, Yantai Orient Metallurgical Design and Research Institute Co. Ltd. for Mato Bula Gold-Copper and Silver Mining project. The construction level design work has been completed as part of the revised feasibility study and a Preliminary Report has been submitted to TRI. Currently, the report is under review by THM's senior engineers.

Preparations for Mine Development

Access Road: The access road survey has been completed by the design team and road construction is scheduled to start in March 2020.

Budget: The 2020 budget for site construction activities has been prepared and sent to THM's senior management for approval.

Parallel development of Mato Bula and Da Tambuk: TRI is expected to develop Da Tambuk Gold Mining Project in parallel with Mato Bula. Da Tambuk and Mato Bula development program is based on the development plans proposed in TRI's November 2017 NI 43101 compliant Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") Study Reports (see News Release dated April 30, 2018).

Next Steps:

Finalization of the feasibility study for Mato Bula and Da Tambuk to be submitted for evaluation and approval by the State Minister of Mines and Petroleum;

Resettlement of farmers living in the mining project area based on recommendations from independently authored Relocation Action Plan and in accordance with government protocols;

Procurement of main equipment for the processing plant and

Selection and engagement of a qualified contractor.

About East Africa Metals

East Africa's assets include four, fully permitted, development ready gold and base metal projects in Africa. Over the past seven years East Africa has been able to advance the Company's exploration assets through the discovery phase, resource definition and permitting through to development phase at a pace that is seldom seen in emerging resource sectors. The performance of the exploration programs designed and implemented by East Africa are notable, not only due to short time-frame it has taken to achieve the milestone, but also by the extremely low discovery costs.

Global Resources for East Africa Metals African Projects:

Project Resources (Au + Aueqv Metal ounces) Project Category Au + Aueqv

ounces Adyabo Project Indicated 446,000 Inferred 551,000 Harvest Project Indicated 469,000 Inferred 426,000 Handeni Project Indicated 721,000 Inferred 292,000 *See East Africa Metals Project Resource Table attached for additional detail

More information on the Company can be viewed at the Company's website: www.eastafricametals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Andrew Lee Smith, P.Geo., CEO

SOURCE East Africa Metals Inc.