Pacific Rim Cobalt Completes Debt Settlement

VANCOUVER, Jan. 24, 2020 - Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp. (the “Company” or “Pacific Rim Cobalt”) (CSE: BOLT) (OTCQB: PCRCF) (FRANKFURT: NXFE) has completed a debt settlement with three creditors (the "Debt Settlement"). The Debt Settlement will result in an aggregate of $60,000.00 of indebtedness being retired in consideration for the issuance of 400,000 common shares at a price of $0.15 per common share. The indebtedness is held by two arm’s length parties and one non-arm’s length party, a director of the Company. The Debt Settlement is subject to Canadian Securities Exchange approval.



The securities issued under the Debt Settlement are subject to a hold period expiring May 25, 2020.

About Pacific Rim Cobalt

Pacific Rim Cobalt is a Canadian‐based exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of production grade nickel and cobalt deposits, key raw material inputs for the growing lithium‐ion battery industry. Visit https://pacificrimcobalt.com/ to find out more.

Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.

Ranjeet Sundher – President and CEO

(604) 922-8272

rsundher@pacificrimcobalt.com

Steve Vanry – CFO & Director

(604) 922-8272

steve@vanrycap.com

Sean Bromley – Director & Investor Contact

(778) 985-8934

sbromley@investfortuna.com

