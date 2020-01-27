GPM Metals Applies to Extend Warrants

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2020 - GPM Metals Inc. (“GPM” or the “Company“) (TSXV:GPM) announces that it has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) to extend the term of 5,000,000 common share purchase warrants originally set to expire on February 23, 2020 (the “Warrants”) to February 23, 2021.

The Warrants were originally issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement of units completed by the Company on February 23, 2018. The exercise price of the Warrants will remain at $0.20.

The amendment to extend the expiry date of the Warrants to February 23, 2021 is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About GPM Metals Inc.

GPM Metals is a zinc focused exploration company with offices in Toronto and Brisbane.

The Company’s current holdings include the district scale Walker Gossan Project, NT, Australia, a joint venture with Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Limited.

The Walker Gossan exploration properties have considerable potential to host significant zinc resources.

Forward Looking Statements

