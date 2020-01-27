Angkor Delivers Dental Care Campaign In Rural Cambodia

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2020 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK and OTC: ANKOF) (“Angkor” or “the Company”) was pleased to facilitate a regional dental campaign in collaboration with an American dental team in northeastern Cambodia this January.



Dental Campaign 2020 took place from January 1 to 4 this year providing free and much needed dental care to indigenous people and rural village members from more remote parts of Angkor’s exploration license areas, including Oyadao and Andong Meas.

Angkor again worked with a highly qualified team of professional dental specialists who generously donated their time and skills. This is the second time the team of Dr. Richard Schmotter, DDS, Dr. Alex Schmotter DDS, and Peggy Schmotter, have travelled from California to Cambodia to volunteer their outstanding talent in dental care, hygiene and dental restoration. Joining them was Patti Rae from California doing assessments and anaesthetic, Cindy Moran as dental assistant, and Ashley McGuire of Hawaii assisting on x-ray and patient prep. The North American team was also joined by Dr. Sophanara and Dr. Vuthy, two Khmer dentists who work in the region. The Schmotter team has undertaken dental campaigns in developing countries for over a decade in Africa, Asia, and South America.

The two Khmer dentists operated out of a new mobile dental coach and the Angkor-Schmotter team created a free dental operations clinic with two open rooms at the regional hospital, accommodating two streams of patients. The team assessed and treated over 230 people over a 4-day period. A third of the patients had never seen a dentist before and many were treated for serious dental issues.

“Angkor employees and volunteers managed registration and the traffic so we were never overwhelmed with people,” said Angkor’s Delayne Weeks, “but we had extremely full days serving those from rural areas who needed the care most. We had over 85 people who had never seen a dentist so you can imagine some of the issues.”

For its efforts, Angkor Resources and the dental team received recognition from local village and commune leaders, health officials, and the Senior Minister.

“It is always gratifying to be part of major life-changing moments for patients when these generous dentists do their magic,” said Weeks. “This is especially true for front teeth restorations, where people have lived for years with pain and embarrassment. You can’t underestimate the importance of a smile.”

ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading mineral explorer in Cambodia with a large land package. In 2019 it added Block VIII, a 7,300 square kilometre oil and gas exploration license in Cambodia, to its exploration portfolio.

CONTACT:

Stephen Burega, CEO

Telephone: +1 (647) 515-3734

Email: sb@angkorgold.ca

Website: http://www.angkorgold.ca or follow us on Twitter @AngkorGold.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information.” In particular references to the private placement and future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

