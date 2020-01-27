Bravada Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, January 27, 2020 - Bravada Gold Corp. (TSXV: BVA) (FSE: BRTN) (OTCQB: BGAVF) (the "Company" or "Bravada") announces that the following directors were re-elected at Bravada's annual general meeting held on January 23, 2020: Joseph A. Kizis, Jr., Lawrence Page, Q.C., Michael Rowley, G. Ross McDonald, John Kerr, Nigel Bunting and Donald Head. The following officers were re-appointed subsequent to the annual general meeting: Joseph A. Kizis, Jr. as President, Lawrence Page, Q.C. as Chairman, Graham Thatcher as Chief Financial Officer and Arie Page as Corporate Secretary.

In addition, the shareholders re-appointed Smythe LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditor of the Company and approved Bravada's rolling incentive stock option plan pursuant to which a maximum of 10% of the issued shares will be reserved for issuance under the plan. The plan is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

About Bravada

Bravada is an exploration company with a portfolio of high-quality properties in Nevada, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world. The Company has successfully identified and advanced properties that have the potential to host high-margin deposits while successfully attracting partners to fund later stages of project development. With the addition of OceanaGold's option of Highland, four of Bravada's eleven Nevada properties are being funded by partners. As well, there are no NSR-type royalties to vendors that cannot be reduced. Bravada's value is underpinned by a substantial gold and silver resource with a positive PEA at Wind Mountain and the Company has significant upside potential from possible new discoveries at its exploration properties, most of which host encouraging drill intercepts of gold and which already have drill targets developed by the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Bravada Gold Corp.

"Joseph A. Kizis, Jr."

Joseph A. Kizis, Jr., Director, President, Bravada Gold Corp.

For further information, please visit Bravada Gold Corp.'s website at bravadagold.com or contact the Company at 604.684.9384 or 775.746.3780.

