Equity Metals Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, January 27, 2020 - Equity Metals Corp. (TSXV: EQTY) (the "Company" or "Equity Metals") announces that the following directors were elected at the Company's annual general meeting held on January 23, 2020: Joseph A. Kizis, Jr., Lawrence Page, Q.C., Killian Ruby, Courtney Shearer and John Kerr. The following officers were appointed subsequent to the annual general meeting: Joseph A. Kizis, Jr. as President, Lawrence Page, Q.C. as Chairman, Robert Macdonald as Vice President Exploration, Killian Ruby as Chief Financial Officer, and Arie Page as Corporate Secretary.

In addition, the shareholders re-appointed Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditor of Equity Metals and approved the Company's rolling incentive stock option plan pursuant to which a maximum of 10% of the issued shares will be reserved for issuance under the plan. The plan is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

Equity Metals is grateful for the past service of Fred Sveinson, B.A., B.Sc., P.Eng. who served as a director of the Company and died late last year. Fred was a great proponent of the Silver Queen deposit and was invaluable in utilizing his extensive mining knowledge internationally and specifically in British Columbia to assist the Company in its advancement of the property and its 2020 drill program designed to increase the resource and to rehabilitate underground workings for more intensive resource delineation.

About Equity Metals Corporation

Equity Metals Corp. is a Manex Resource Group Company. The Group provides expertise in exploration, administration, and corporate development services for Equity Metals' two major mineral properties, the Silver Queen Au-Ag-Zn-Cu project, located in central B.C., and the Monument Diamond project, located in Lac De Gras, NWT.

The Company owns 100% interest, with no underlying royalty, in the 18,892ha Silver Queen project, located in the Omineca Mining Division near Owen Lake, British Columbia. The property hosts a series of high-grade, precious- and base-metal veins related to a buried porphyry system, which was only recently discovered and has been only partially delineated. The Company also has a JV interest in the Monument Diamond project, strategically located on the south shore of Lac De Gras, NWT. Diamond-bearing kimberlites of the Monument Property form part of the Lac de Gras cluster and occur within 40 km of both the Ekati Diamond Mine and the Diavik Diamond Mine. The project owners are Equity Metals Corp. (57.49%); Chris and Jeanne Jennings (22.11%); and Archon Minerals Ltd. (20.4%). Equity Metals is the operator of the project.

The Company also has royalty and working interests in other Canadian properties, which are being evaluated further to determine their value to the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Lawrence Page"

Lawrence Page, Q.C.

Chairman & Director, Equity Metals Corp.

For further information, visit the website at www.equitymetalscorporation.com

