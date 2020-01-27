TAMPA, January 27, 2020 - The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) plans to release 2019 full year and fourth quarter earnings results on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 after the market close of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will issue a news wire alert when the earnings materials are publicly available on the company's website at www.mosaicco.com/investor/financialdata. Historical performance data, in a tabular form, is available on Mosaic's website.

The company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, February 20, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call webcast will be available on Mosaic's website.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contacts:

The Mosaic Company

Media:

Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206

ben.pratt@mosaicco.com

or

Investors:

Laura Gagnon, 813-775-4214

Lucy Terrill, 813-775-4219

investor@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/574265/Mosaic-Announces-2019-Full-Year-and-Fourth-Quarter-Earnings-Release-and-Conference-Call