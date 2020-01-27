Bearing Closes First Tranche of Private Placement Financing

Vancouver, January 27, 2020 - Bearing Lithium Corp. (TSXV: BRZ) (OTCQB: BLILF) (FSE: B6K2) ("Bearing" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of the non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") announced December 10th, 2019 and has issued a total of 7,437,000 units (each a "Unit"), at a price of $0.12 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately $892,440. Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.18 for 18 months following closing of the Private Placement. The Warrants will be subject to an acceleration clause in the event the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is greater than $0.30 for 15 consecutive trading days (the "Acceleration Event"). The Company will give notice to the holders of the Acceleration Event and the Warrants will expire 30 days thereafter. The Company anticipates that the second and final tranche of the Private Placement will close in the next few days.

In connection with the First Tranche of the Private Placement, the Company has paid an aggregate of $20,282 in cash finders' fees plus issued a total of 169,020 share purchase warrants (the "Finders' Warrants") to purchase 169,020 common shares to Leede Jones Gable Inc. The Finders' Warrants will have the same terms as the Warrants forming part of the Units. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement to fund quarterly capital calls of Maricunga Project Joint Venture and for working capital.

"The very important milestone of completion and approval of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Study is expected this quarter" commented Gil Playford, Chairman and Interim CEO of Bearing Lithium.

About Bearing Lithium Corp.

Bearing Lithium Corp. is a lithium-focused mineral exploration and development company. Its primary asset is an 18% interest in the Maricunga Lithium Brine Project in Chile. The Maricunga Project represents one of the highest-grade lithium brine salars globally and the only pre-production project in Chile. Over US$30 million has been invested in the Maricunga Project to date and all expenditures through to the delivery of a Definitive Feasibility Study have been fully-funded by the earn-in joint-venture partner.

