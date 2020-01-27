Cache Announces Update on Mali Gold Project

Vancouver, January 27th 2020 - Cache Exploration Inc. (the "Company", or "Cache"), (TSXV:CAY), announces the property purchase agreement dated May 1, 2019 between Cache and Rachid Mogabgab, which was accepted by Exchange Bulletin dated September 4, 2019, has been canceled by Richard Mogabgab (the vendor) on January 20, 2020. The Company has been notified that its operating license has been withdrawn by the town hall of Nouga in Mali on December 6, 2019. The Company has also been notified by a legal representative of the town hall of Nouga that the cancellation can be cured by payment of outstanding security fees of $7,500.00. Cache has decided not to pay the outstanding security fee of $7,500 and will let the license lapse.

Cache will focus on its main asset the Kiyuk lake Gold Project in Kivalliq Region - Southwest Nunavut.

About Cache Exploration's Kiyuk Lake Gold Property

The Kiyuk Lake Property covers 590 square kilometers in Kivalliq Region - Southwest Nunavut. The 2017 drill program confirmed and extended a known target and discovered significant gold mineralization at a new target area, East Gold Point (see Company Press Release, October 26, 2017).

At Rusty Zone the Company not only confirmed that mineralization extends to 200m below surface but also intersected a previously unknown high-grade phase of 8m of 26.4 g/t gold. At the same time, the Company discovered extensive mineralization at East Gold Point with 64 m at 1.5 g/t gold and 10 m at 6.5 g/t gold.

Prospecting returned two +5 g/t gold samples and the till campaign isolated two new anomalous areas that offer compelling evidence for further possible discovery.

Kiyuk Lake 2017 Drilling Highlights (True width not determined yet)

- KI17-001 at Rusty Zone returned 8m at 26.4 g/t gold from 108m

- KI17-004 at Rusty Zone returned 122m at 1.8 g/t gold from 188m

- KI17-005 at newly discovered East Gold Point Zone intersected:

64m at 1.5 g/t gold from 35m and

10m of 6.5 g/t gold from 248m

Prospecting samples returned:

- 5.57 g/t gold from west of the Rusty Zone

- 5.60 g/t gold grab sample from north of Kiyuk Lake and from the newly identified Nansen target area

One to two kilogram till samples collected in the field were screened to -230 mesh at the Bureau Veritas Minerals laboratory in Vancouver, British Columbia before being digested using a dilute aqua regia digestion of a 30g subsample (code AQ252) and analyzed by ICP-MS for a suite of 37 elements, including gold. Data accuracy and precision is monitored with certified reference materials submitted with the samples and field duplicates, as well as through monitoring of laboratory internal standards and pulp duplicates.

Drill core and rock samples are bagged and sealed and submitted to SGS in Red Lake, Ontario for sample preparation. Sample preparation involves crushing 2m lengths of split drill core to a nominal 75% passing 2mm, followed by pulverization of a 250-g split to a nominal 85% passing 75 microns. Gold analysis is completed in the SGS Red Lake lab with a 50g fire assay and AAS finish (code GE-FAA515). Samples returning >10g/t Au are re-assayed with a gravimetric finish (code GO-FAG505). Control samples (certified reference materials, coarse blanks and 1/4 core duplicates) were inserted on a regular basis. Laboratory internal standards, coarse crush duplicates and pulp duplicates are also monitored. Results are assessed for accuracy, precision and contamination on an ongoing basis.

Please click http://cacheexploration.com/CAY-NR-10-26-17 to view:

- Plan map of the Rusty Zone and East Gold Point

- Detailed section showing the recent KI17-004 drill results

- Plan map of the East Gold Point Zone

- Detailed section showing the recent KI17-005 drill results

- Maps of rock and till sampling results

For more information about Cache Exploration, please visit: http://www.cacheexploration.com/

