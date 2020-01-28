Australian Bauxite Ltd: Quarterly Report and Activity Statement

Sydney, Australia - Australian Bauxite Ltd. (ASX:ABX) (FRA:A7B) provide the Quarterly Report and Activity Statement for the period to December 31, 2019.Sales & Operations- 32,477 tonnes of cement-grade bauxite was loaded and shipped from Bell Bay in early June. Sales of fertiliser grade bauxite from Bald Hill are on-going to plan, despite drought conditions- Binjour: ABx's bulk-sampling programs at the Binjour bauxite project in QLD have defined the optimum mining lease application and clarified the mining-processing strategy for the project- Mining Lease: ABx's directors have approved the lodgement of a mining lease application in early 2020 following confirmed grades and successful upgrading tests. This lodgement process commenced in late December. The Binjour project pre-production and working capital costs are fully funded by ABx's marketing partner, Rawmin Mining and Industries of India.To view the quarterly report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/E583B781





Australian Bauxite Ltd. (ABx) (ASX:ABX) has its first bauxite mine in Tasmania and holds the core of the Eastern Australian Bauxite Province. ABx's 22 bauxite tenements in Queensland, New South Wales & Tasmania exceed 1,975 km2 and were selected for (1) good quality bauxite; (2) near infrastructure connected to export ports; & (3) free of socio-environmental constraints. All tenements are 100% owned, unencumbered & free of third-party royalties. ABx's discovery rate is increasing as knowledge, technology & expertise grows.



The Company's bauxite is high quality gibbsite trihydrate (THA) bauxite that can be processed into alumina at low temperature.



ABx has declared large Mineral Resources at Inverell & Guyra in northern NSW, Taralga in southern NSW, Binjour in central QLD & in Tasmania, confirming that ABx has discovered significant bauxite deposits including some of outstandingly high quality.



At Bald Hill near Campbell Town, Tasmania, the Company's first bauxite mine commenced operations in December 2014 – the first new Australian bauxite mine for more than 35 years. ABx has created significant bauxite developments in 3 states - Queensland, New South Wales and Tasmania. Its bauxite deposits are favourably located for direct shipping of bauxite to both local and export customers.



ABx endorses best practices on agricultural land, strives to leave land and environment better than we find it. We only operate where welcomed.





