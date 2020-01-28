Black Tusk Resources Inc. Commences Magnetometer Surveying on the Mckenzie East Project, Val-D'or, Quebec

VANCOUVER, January 28, 2020 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK)(Frankfurt:0NB)(OTC PINK:BTKRF) is pleased to announce that magnetometer surveying is underway on the McKenzie East Project located 30 kilometres north of Val d'Or, Quebec. The survey is being conducted by Geophysique TMC utilizing Vision 4K unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV-drone) carrying a Scintrex Cs-Vl Cesium Vapor magnetometer. The majority of the claims will be covered at 50 metre line spacing.

The magnetic survey will provide high resolution data to assist in surface exploration and target definition for eventual diamond drilling. The survey is expected to be completed within one week, with results of the "Mag-Survey" expected before the end of February.

The most advanced project in the immediate area of McKenzie East Project is the McKenzie Break Project of Monarch Gold Corp. (TSX:MQR). At the McKenzie Break, gold mineralization is reported as visually distinctive 1 centimeter to 2 metre wide quartz-carbonate veins and vein complexes containing gold. Regional magnetic survey results available through Système d'information géominière of Québec (SIGÉOM) indicate magnetic high features that may relate to structures hosting the mineralized zones at McKenzie Break. Similar features are evident on the McKenzie East property. The current magnetic survey is expected to map these features in greater detail for future follow-up.

Black Tusk is looking forward to completing a thorough exploration program of the McKenzie East property in the following field season. The current magnetic survey will provide important data and potential drill targets for directing continued exploration.

Cautionary Statement

