Candente Copper Corp. appoints Giulio T. Bonifacio as Director

VANCOUVER, Jan. 28, 2020 - Candente Copper Corp. (TSX:DNT, BVL:DNT) ("Candente Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Giulio T. Bonifacio to the Board of Directors of the Company as an Independent Director. This appointment is not related to the right granted to the strategic investor as previously announced on January 21st, 2020.



Mr. Bonifacio has extensive knowledge in operations, capital markets, project finance, and mergers and acquisitions with over 30 years of experience in senior executive roles in the mining industry and is a Chartered Professional Accountant. Giulio has raised directly over US$600 Million in capital through equity and project debt financings to advance mining projects and has been involved in corporate transactions aggregating in excess of US$1 billion.

Mr. Bonifacio was the Founder, President and Director of Nevada Copper since its inception in 2005 until his retirement in February 2018. Giulio directed efforts at every stage of development at the Pumpkin Hollow copper project from early stage exploration, feasibility studies, permitting both the underground and large open pit operations and initial construction which led to a production start in December 2019. Mr. Bonifacio has held previous senior executive roles with Getty Resources Limited, TOTAL Energold Corp., an energy and gold producer and Vengold Inc., gold producer prior to founding Nevada Copper in 2005. Giulio currently holds the positions of CEO and Director of Kerr Mines Inc. and Chairman and Director of Copperbank Resources Corp. Mr. Bonifacio is currently leading efforts for the re-start of the Copperstone gold project which is fully permitted with significant mining infrastructure, underground development and processing infrastructure currently in place.

“Giulio’s skill set, ingenuity, perseverance and dedication over many years in the mining business and especially the copper sector, will all add significantly to the Candente Copper team and Board of Directors. His decision to join us is a strong endorsement of our Cañariaco project and our team. We are very pleased he has accepted to join Candente Copper,” commented Joanne Freeze, President and CEO.

“I am very pleased to be joining the Candente Board of Directors to support the next stage of the company’s development at Cañariaco. The project offers a large, late-stage development opportunity with significant drilling, metallurgical testwork, and engineering studies completed to date, in a copper industry lacking the next phase of quality development projects. Further to the significant advancements in the technical development of Cañariaco Norte, the team has also been a positive partner to all local and regional stakeholders in Peru, which I am looking forward to continuing to support and advance as we progress through the next stage of project optimization and subsequent permitting activities,” commented Giulio Bonifacio.

About Candente Copper

Candente Copper is a mineral exploration company engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company is currently focused on its 100% owned advanced stage Cañariaco project, which includes the Feasibility stage Cañariaco Norte deposit as well as the Cañariaco Sur deposit and Quebrada Verde prospect, located within the western Cordillera of the Peruvian Andes in the Department of Lambayeque in Northern Peru.

