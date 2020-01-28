Metals Creek Resources Corp. Acquires PGE Claims In The River Valley Area of Ontario Through Staking

Toronto, January 28, 2020 - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTC: MCREF) (Metals Creek or the "company") is pleased to announce that the company has acquired through staking a 100% interest in 20 claim units totaling 500 hectares, in the River Valley area of Ontario. The newly acquired claims are located in Crerar Township approximately 70km east of Sudbury, and approximately 4.5 km west of the town of River Valley, Ontario. Year-round access to the property from Sudbury is available via Highway 17 to Warren, and Highway 539 to River Valley.

New Age Metals' River Valley PGM Project is located 12 km north northwest of the claims with a June 2019 measured and indicated resource estimate of 99,255,200 tonnes @ 0.52g/t Pd (see New Age Metals news release dated June 27, 2019). Like that of the River Valley deposit, the claims are located within the layered River Valley Intrusion.

Anomalous PGE concentrations were encountered in 4 diamond drill holes located on the recently staked claims. Hole MRS-01-6 intersected 0.57 grammes per tonne (g/t) 3PGE (platinum + palladium + gold) over 7 meters (m) and 1.13 g/t over 5 m including 2.78 g/t over 1.5 m. MRS-01-7 returned 0.60 g/t over 3m. MRS-01-9 and MRS-01-10 returned grades of 0.58 g/t over 3 m and 0.51 g/t over 9 m respectively.

(Source: ontario.mndm.gov.on.ca/mndmfiles/afri/data/records/41I09NE2026.html)

DDH # From To Interval 3PGE (m) (m) (m) Gramme Per Tonne MRS01-06 58.00 65.00 7.00 0.57 166.00 171.00 5.00 1.13 Including 169.00 170.50 1.50 2.78 MRS01-07 86.00 89.00 3.00 0.60 MRS01-09 72.00 75.00 3.00 0.58 MRS01-10 172.00 181.00 9.00 0.51

The assays quoted above are historic in nature and have not been validated by Metals Creek.

The company is currently compiling data on the property.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Company and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Goldcorp, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has recently signed an agreement with Newmont Goldcorp, where Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the past producing Dona Lake Mine project in the Pickle Lake Mining District of Ontario. Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

