Pepcap Reports Revocation of Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, Jan. 28, 2020 - Pepcap Resources Inc. (TSXV-WAV.H) (“Pepcap” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the revocation of the cease trade order (the “CTO”) issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the “BCSC”) on February 1, 2019 following the Company’s application for a revocation of the CTO and the BCSC having completed a review of Pepcap’s continuous disclosure filings. The Company will now proceed with the completion of the arm’s length sale (the “Andika Sale”) by Asia Mining Management B.V. (“Asia Mining”), a 51% owned subsidiary of Pepcap, of all of the shares of PT Krida Darma Andika held by Asia Mining (for further details, please refer to the Company’s news releases dated September 13, 2018 and October 23, 2019). Upon completion of the Andika Sale, the Company will be evaluating other business opportunities and will update the shareholders as to its progress.
