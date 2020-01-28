Sniper Resources Announces Change of Auditor

Toronto, January 28, 2020 - Sniper Resources Ltd. (the "Company") announces that it has changed its auditor from Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants (the "Former Auditor") to Stern & Lovrics LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants (the "Successor Auditor"). The Former Auditor resigned effective January 28, 2020, at the Company's request, and the Company's board of directors appointed the Successor Auditor to fill the resulting vacancy until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders. The change of auditor notice required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") and associated material will be filed on SEDAR under the Company's profile within the prescribed time period. There were no reservations or modified opinions in any auditor's reports nor any reportable events as defined in NI 51-102 in connection with the audits by the Former Auditor of the Company's most recently completed financial year or any subsequent period.

About Sniper Resources Ltd.

The Company was previously a mineral exploration company and currently has minimal activities and operations. The Company is not currently listed on a stock exchange.

For additional information on Sniper Resources Ltd.:

Michael Lerner

CEO, CFO & Director

T: 416 710-4906

E: mlerner10@gmail.com

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements.

