Canadian Palladium Provides Disclosure on Current Material Agreements

Vancouver, January 28, 2020 - Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (CSE:BULL) (OTCQB:DCNNF) ("Canadian Palladium" or the "Company") announces that, further to its press release dated January 24, 2020, the Company is providing further disclosure of current material agreements at the request of IIROC.

Market One Media Group Inc. was engaged in a one-year agreement expiring April 23, 2020 to provide marketing services including social media campaigns, online articles and banner ads, and broadcast interviews on Market One Minute to be distributed on BNN Bloomberg Investment Trends Section. In exchange for these marketing services, the Company paid Market One Media Group total fees of $150,000.

Venture Financial Group d/b/a Venture Ad Network Ltd. was engaged on a one-year agreement expiring March 19, 2020 to create and manage targeted ad campaigns for the Company in exchange for total fees of $100,000.

Struthers Consulting and Market Report was engaged in a one-year agreement expiring January 8, 2021 to be featured on their website and in the Struthers Report for public awareness. In exchange for these features the Company paid Struthers Consulting and Market Report total fees of $10,000.

About Canadian Palladium Resources Inc.

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. is focusing its exploration efforts on the East Bull Palladium Project ~90km west of Sudbury Ontario. East Bull has a NI 43-101 Pit Constrained Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 11.1 million tonnes grading 1.46 grams per tonne Palladium Equivalent (PdEq) for a total of 523,000 ounces of PdEq. The project benefits from previous drilling, surface, trenching and geophysics identifying significant precious and base metal mineralization in a number of zones.

