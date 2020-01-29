Azimut provides an Updated Corporate Presentation

Menü Artikel
Symbol: AZM.TSX Venture

LONGUEUIL, Jan. 29, 2020 - Azimut Exploration Inc. ("Azimut" or the "Company") (TSXV: AZM) is pleased to provide an updated corporate presentation for its key properties in Quebec on the Company website. This document can be downloaded using the following link:

http://www.azimut-exploration.com/en/presentations/2020_AZM_Corporate_Presentation_January_29_FINAL-p.pdf

The document provides additional information on the Elmer Gold Discovery, as well as a summary of three other key properties (Pikwa, Rex and Rex South) (see press releases of January 7 and 14, 2020). All these properties will be drilled in 2020.

This press release and the corporate presentation were prepared by Dr. Jean-Marc Lulin, P.Geo., acting as Azimut's qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Azimut

Azimut is a mineral exploration company whose core business is centred on target generation and partnership development. The Company uses a pioneering approach to big data analytics (the proprietary AZtechMineTM expert system) enhanced by extensive exploration know-how. Azimut maintains rigorous financial discipline and has 58.7 million shares outstanding.

Azimut holds the largest mineral exploration portfolio in Quebec. The Company's competitive edge against exploration risk is founded on systematic regional-scale data analysis and multiple concurrently active projects. This includes two regional strategic alliances with SOQUEM for six (6) gold properties in the James Bay region and three (3) major gold-copper properties in the Nunavik region.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Azimut Exploration Inc.



Contact
Jean-Marc Lulin, President and CEO, Tel.: (450) 646-3015 - Fax: (450) 646-3045, info@azimut-exploration.com, www.azimut-exploration.com
Mineninfo

Azimut Exploration Inc.

Azimut Exploration Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0KEU1
CA3019501012
www.azimut-exploration.com
