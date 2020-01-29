American Battery Metals Corporation's Chief Technology Officer Featured as Keynote Speaker at International Energy Agency Workshop

Clean Energy Technology Event was Held in Paris, France

INCLINE VILLAGE, January 29, 2020 - American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), an American-owned, advanced technology battery recycling and resource production company based in Nevada, is pleased to announce that its Chief Technology Officer, Ryan Melsert, was recently featured as an industry expert and keynote speaker at a workshop at the International Energy Agency in Paris, France.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) recently called on more than 60 clean energy technology experts representing global governments, academia, large corporations, and small businesses from throughout the world to join together at a workshop on "Accelerating Clean Energy Technology Innovation" to identify actionable pathways for new technologies to be developed and commercially deployed in a rapid timescale that can address global energy and climate challenges.

American Battery Metals Corp. has rapidly advanced its lithium-ion battery recycling system from technical validation at the laboratory level, to individual pilot equipment optimizations, and now to the implementation of a first-of-kind commercial facility at record pace. Consequently, American Battery Metals Corp. CTO Ryan Melsert was invited to participate in the IEA workshop in Paris, and to deliver the keynote address for the Electrochemistry working meeting.

Melsert stated, "I was honored to be invited to this extremely focused and impactful workshop, and to work closely with such a distinguished group of worldwide clean energy thought leaders." Melsert continued, "At the conclusion of the event, the IEA asked American Battery Metals Corp. to be a reviewer to the upcoming Energy Technology Perspectives 2020 report they are preparing based on the information collected during these workshops."

This IEA workshop took place just after the conclusion of the Conference of the Parties (COP25) UN Climate Change conference in Madrid, Spain, where leaders from over 200 countries met to try to develop a framework to address global climate change. The next meeting of global leaders at COP26 will be held in Glasgow, Scotland in November 2020, and the IEA has set a publication date of the Energy Technology Perspectives 2020 report prepared through the efforts of this workshop to be just before this next meeting of global leaders in order to maximize its impact and visibility.

The IEA event in Paris concluded a whirlwind worldwide tour for Melsert and the American Battery Metals Corp. team, where he had just held meetings with BASF executives at their Battery/Catalyst headquarters in New Jersey, several government agencies and members of congress in Washington, DC, BASF engineers at their Global headquarters in Ludwigshafen, Germany, and with equipment manufacturers throughout the world, performing final inspections and testing for American Battery Metals Corp.'s lithium-ion battery recycling facility as the company readies to commence operations in Nevada, USA, mid-2020.

American Battery Metals Corp. (www.batterymetals.com) (OTCQB:ABML) is an American-owned advanced technology battery recycling and resource production company based in Nevada. The company is focused on its lithium-ion battery recycling and resource production projects in Nevada, with the goal of becoming a substantial domestic supplier of battery metals to the rapidly growing electric vehicle and battery storage markets.

