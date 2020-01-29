Group Ten Metals Grants Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, January 29, 2020 - Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSXV:PGE)(OTC:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "Group Ten") announces that it has granted, effective today, an aggregate of 2.55 million stock options (each, an "Option") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company's Long-Term Performance Incentive Plan stock option plan. Each Option is exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") at a price of $0.255 per Share, being the closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on January 28, 2020, for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Options are subject to certain vesting requirements in accordance with the Company's option plan.

About Group Ten Metals Inc.

Group Ten Metals Inc. is a TSX-V-listed Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the development of high-quality platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt and gold exploration assets in top North American mining jurisdictions. The Company's core asset is the Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu project adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater's high-grade PGE mines in Montana, USA. Group Ten also holds the high-grade Black Lake-Drayton gold project in the Rainy River district of northwest Ontario and the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum‘s Wellgreen deposit in Canada‘s Yukon Territory.

About the Metallic Group of Companies

The Metallic Group is a collaboration of leading precious and base metals exploration companies, with a portfolio of large, brownfields assets in established mining districts adjacent to some of the industry's highest-grade producers of silver and gold, platinum and palladium, and copper. Member companies include Metallic Minerals in the Yukon's high-grade Keno Hill silver district and La Plata silver-gold-copper district of Colorado, Group Ten Metals in the Stillwater PGM-nickel-copper district of Montana, and Granite Creek Copper in the Yukon's Minto copper district. The founders and team members of the Metallic Group include highly successful explorationists formerly with some of the industry's leading explorer/developers and major producers. With this expertise, the companies are undertaking a systematic approach to exploration using new models and technologies to facilitate discoveries in these proven, but under-explored, mining districts. The Metallic Group is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its member companies are listed on the Toronto Venture, US OTC, and Frankfurt stock exchanges.

