Mr. Jim Clucas Joins the Board of Directors of Casa Minerals

VANCOUVER, January 29, 2020 - Casa Minerals Inc. (TSXV:CASA)(OTC:CASXF)(Frankfurt:0CM) (the "Company" or "Casa") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim (James) D. Clucas to the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Jim Clucas brings a wealth of experience and management skills gained from executive roles in senior and junior levels of mineral exploration, mining and development to the company.

Mr. Clucas is a co-founder of INV Metals currently trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and was previously the Executive Chairman and President of Search Minerals Inc., also a TSX Company. Mr. Clucas was CFO of Inco Limited's Canadian operations until 1984. When he left Inco (now Vale), the company employed 7,000 people in its mining, smelting and refining operations and was producing 300 million pounds of Nickel annually.

Mr. Clucas has been involved in the development of several mineral deposits, including the Snow Lake Mine (High River Gold Mines), Montana Tunnels (Pegasus Mining) and the Fenix Project (HudBay Minerals).

The Board welcomes Mr. Jim Clucas to further strengthen the Company's exploration and development capabilities and to aid in advancing its existing projects and acquiring new opportunities. His proven experience in mineral exploration and development will be utilized to expand the company's portfolio of mineral projects in the Americas.

About Casa Minerals Inc.

The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Canada. The Company owns a one hundred percent (100%) interest in the polymetallic Pitman and Keaper properties and has an option to acquire a seventy-five percent (75%) interest in the Arsenault VMS Property. Planning and permitting for exploration of the properties is in progress.

The Pitman Property comprises seven contiguous mineral tenures covering 5,506 hectares and is located 20 kilometers north of Terrace, British Columbia. The Pitman Property includes several historic prospects, including the Pitman copper-molybdenum ± silver prospect, and the Gold Dome and Paddy Mac gold-base metal prospects. Casa's field crews have been exploring the Pitman Property for several years in order to better define the distribution of gold, copper, silver and molybdenum values. Some parts of the property have only recently become accessible as a result of the retreat of glaciers and permanent snowfields.

The polymetallic Keaper Property, located 20 kilometers northeast of Terrace, British Columbia, comprises 3,790 hectares and is being explored for copper, silver and gold.

Casa's Arsenault VMS Property comprises three mineral tenures covering approximately 2,751 hectares located in the Atlin Mining Division, British Columbia. The Company in recent years has conducted several exploration programs on the Arsenault Property and has developed an attractive volcanogenic massive sulphide exploration target. Further work is planned, with the objective of proceeding to a drilling program to test several areas identified by geological mapping, prospecting, and geophysical and geochemical surveys.

