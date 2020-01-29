Orezone Completes C$20.3 Million Bought Deal Offering

VANCOUVER, Jan. 29, 2020 - Orezone Gold Corp. (TSXV:ORE) (“Orezone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced bought deal equity financing (the “Offering”). A total of 37,595,900 units (the “Units”) of the Company were issued at a price of C$0.54 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$20,301,786. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a “Share”) ‎‎and one half of one common share ‎purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant ‎‎entitles the holder to acquire one common ‎share of the Company at a price of C$0.80 per share at any time on or before January 29, 2023.

The Offering was co-led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and PI Financial Corp. and included CIBC World Markets Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Cormark Securities Inc. and Paradigm Capital Inc. (collectively the “Underwriters”). The Underwriters received a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering. The Units were offered by way of a short-form prospectus in each of the provinces of Canada, except Québec.

Resource Capital Fund VII L.P., which has a pro rata right pursuant to the terms of an investor rights agreement dated March 23, 2018, exercised its right in full and, as a result, following closing of the Offering, owns 19.99% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

Mr. Patrick Downey, the Company’s President and CEO stated, “Completion of this financing has significantly strengthened our balance sheet and provides the flexibility to continue all critical ongoing activities to advance Bomboré towards production. We are also very pleased that RCF has demonstrated their further financial commitment in the Company and project. We intend to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund the completion of the Phase I resettlement plan, ongoing detailed engineering and construction works, and general corporate purposes as we advance our project financing efforts towards securing binding debt commitments later this year.”

The Warrants issued under the Offering have been conditionally approved for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) and are expected to commence trading on the TSXV on January 31, 2020 under the trading symbol “ORE.WT”. The warrant indenture governing the Warrants provides that a holder of Warrants may not exercise warrants to acquire Shares that would result in such holder holding 20% or more of the issued and outstanding Shares without prior approval of the TSXV and the consent of the Company.

The closing of the Offering included the issuance of 495,900 Units as part of a partial exercise of the over-allotment option granted by the Company to the Underwriters.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) or a person in the United States absent an exemption from the registration requirements of such Act and in compliance with all applicable state securities laws.

