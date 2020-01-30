Rumble Resources Ltd: High Priority Targets Identified - Warroo Project

Perth, Australia - Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is pleased to announce that it has generated multiple first order targets at its newly formed Warroo Project, located in the highly sought-after Fortescue/Paterson Province region, which has attracted renewed interest following significant recent discoveries by Rio Tinto Limited at the large Winu copper-gold project and the Newcrest Mining - Greatland Gold joint venture at the exciting Havieron gold-copper project.Warroo Project Overview - 100% RumbleThe Warroo Project is contiguous to the east of Rumble's Braeside - Barramine Zn-Pb-Ag (Cu Au V) Projects and lies some 160km to the east of Marble Bar in the East Pilbara region of Western Australia. The project comprises of three exploration licence applications (ELA45/5365, ELA45/5366 and ELA45/5367) for a total area of 1082 km2. The tenure is 100% owned by Rumble.The Warroo Project overlies the Lower Fortescue Group (Late Archaean) rocks adjacent to the main tectonic boundary with the Paterson Province (early to late Proterozoic). Exploration by historic and current companies has been very limited over the project as the main focus was on the highly prospective Paterson Province that lies immediately to the east of Warroo.Recent work by Rumble Resources on the Braeside Project (west and contiguous with the Warroo Project) has confirmed significant base metal mineralisation (Zn, Pb and Cu) is associated with a large preserved Archaean epithermal-porphyry system. The mineralisation at Braeside is hosted in andesitic basalts and associated volcaniclastics and is controlled by an extensive fracture network over 60km in strike. The age of the mineralisation, host rocks and the likely source (felsic volcanics of the Koongaling Volcanic Member) are similar (2.76 Ga).Within the Warroo Project, a Late Archaean bimodal volcanic-sedimentary faulted (thrusting) synform (Warroo Hill Member) with strong copper anomalism has significant potential for VMS, stratiform base metal and intrusive related styles of mineralisation. The synform forms a part of Fortescue Group Harding Formation. Elsewhere in the Pilbara, the basal formation to the Fortescue Group is typically conglomerate. At Warroo, bimodal volcanism (felsic, andesite and basalt) is associated with volcaniclastics and sediments (including carbonates). The stratigraphy is typical of a rift related bimodal volcanic system, i.e. rhyodacitic volcanism followed by sedimentary basin development with ongoing volcanism evolving into andesite and basalt.The felsic volcanic sequence (Koongaling Felsic Volcanics - oxidised) associated with the bimodal volcanism is structurally in contact with a large granitoid complex (Gregory Granite Complex). Within the Gregory Granite Complex, A-type granite has been identified based on mineralogy and tectonic setting. A-type granites are generally anorogenic, post tectonic and emplaced in extensional regions (rifts). These granites have a strong radiometric output and often have significant REE, Nb, Ta, U, Sn and W. In general, the Gregory Granite Complex is a mix of metamorphosed syenogranite, granophyre and porphyritic granite with numerous rafts of xenolithic para/ortho amphibolite and felsic metasediments.A major sandstone unconformity (Tarcunyah Unconformity) occurs along the eastern margin of the Fortescue Group rocks. Above the unconformity, a thick sequence of oxidised quartz sandstones occurs with conglomerates. Underlying the Tarcunyah Unconformity (Neoproterozoic) are the highly radiogenic Gregory Granite Complex and Koongaling Felsic Volcanics (felspar bearing) and the bimodal volcanic-sedimentary synform which hosts reductant carbonates and shales. Tarcunyah sandstone also occurs in fault bounded outliers. Potential for Au, U and Pt.Airborne Magnetic SurveyTo aid in exploration targeting, Rumble completed airborne magnetics over the Lower Fortescue synform structure (Warroo Hill Member) and the southern portion of the Lower Fortescue/Neoproterozoic contact. A total of 798 line km were flown in late October 2019 with data becoming available for interpretation in December 2019. The survey was flown on 400m line spacing to complement existing regional public 400m line spaced airborne magnetic surveys. The new line spacing is 200m.Shallow RAB drilling (vertical holes) on 500m by 500m spacing was conducted over the northern section of prospective synform in the mid 1990's. The drilling was very shallow (3 to 12m deep) and was aimed at defining lithotypes and geochemistry under extensive shallow sand cover in the area.Elevated Cu and Zn anomalism was highlighted over a strike of some 10km on 500m by 500m spacing (project area) within metamorphosed volcaniclastics and sediments. Copper (>400ppm) in basement delineated (see image 3 & 4*). No follow up drilling was conducted and the prospective rocks within the synform are open to the south (18 km strike) within the project area.Grab sampling at the Warroo Cu-Zn Prospect (within project area - see image 3 & 4*)) returned strong mineralisation from multiple samples including.- Cu - 3.43%, 2.04% and 1.51%- Zn - 26.0%, 23.5% and 19.1%No previous exploration has been conducted over the large regional unconformity (Tarcunyah Unconformity).The Warroo Hill Member Synform is prospective for:- VMS Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au deposits:o Geological setting ideal for VMS style mineralisation associated with bimodal Archaean rift related tectonism. Large felsic volcanic province (rhyodacite - lower sequence) underlies a sedimentary basin (rift related) comprised of intermediate to mafic volcanics/volcaniclastics and sediments.- Stratiform Replacement Cu (Zn Pb Ag Au) deposits:o Early basin (syngenetic) base metal mineralisation with overprint (later replacement) - copper dominant.- Intrusive Related Cu Zn Pb Ag Au deposits:o High level (porphyry) intrusive related deposits.- Over 18km of strike is prospective for Cu Zn Pb Ag Au mineralisation and potential deposits within the Warroo Hill Member Synform (Image 3,4 & 5*).The Tarcunyah Unconformity is prospective for Au-U-Pt (unconformity related) deposits.- Upper oxidised sandstone (Neoproterozoic) over reduced basement of shales and carbonates (Warroo Hill Member) and feldspar rich radiogenic felsic volcanics, syenogranite and granite.- Some 60km of strike potential associated with the Tarcunyah Unconformity and outlier fault has no previous exploration and has potential for Au U Pt unconformity related deposits.Next Steps - JV PotentialIn line with is strategy, Rumble will refine target generation prior to completing exploration in its own right and also consider suitable joint venture opportunities and partners.Rumble has recently secured two significant joint ventures in Tier 1 jurisdictions, one with Independence Group (ASX:IGO) on Rumble's Fraser Range Project and another with AIC Mines (ASX:A1M) on Rumble's Lamil Project in the Paterson Province.*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7RGNXI1X





Shane Sikora Managing Director Email: enquiries@rumbleresources.com.au Phone: +61-8-6555-3980 Website: www.rumbleresources.com.au