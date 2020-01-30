Cautivo Announces Shareholder Approval and Completion of Going-Private Transaction

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2020 - Cautivo Mining Inc. (CSE:CAI) ("Cautivo" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that, at the special meeting of its shareholders (the "Meeting") held today, the shareholders passed the special resolution (the "Share Consolidation Resolution") authorizing the consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Consolidation") as set forth in the Corporation's management information circular dated December 27, 2019 (the "Circular").

A total of 33,689,869 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 96.10% of the Corporation's issued and outstanding common shares on the record date for notice of the Meeting. The Share Consolidation Resolution received the affirmative vote of 100% of the votes cast at the Meeting including 100% of the votes cast by minority shareholders (that excludes votes cast by Arias Resources Capital Fund II L.P. and Arias Resource Capital Fund II (Mexico) L.P. (together "ARC Fund II") and their "related parties" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions).

Following the Meeting, articles of amendment were filed to effect the Consolidation. As a result of the Consolidation, ARC Fund II became the sole shareholder of the Corporation and the going-private transaction was completed.

The common shares were consolidated on the basis of one post-Consolidation common share for every 2,228,612 pre-Consolidation common shares outstanding. Each former holder of a pre-Consolidation common share is entitled to receive $0.15 in cash for each pre-Consolidation common share held immediately prior to the Consolidation, which represents a 63% premium to the volume-weighted average trading price of the common shares for the three months prior to the date of the Circular. Payments in respect of pre-Consolidation common shares will be made in accordance with the procedures outlined in the Circular.

The Corporation will apply to delist its common shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Corporation has also applied to cease to be a reporting issuer where required and to cease to be an "offering corporation" under Ontario corporate laws.

