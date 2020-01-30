Lithium Corporation Hughes Tonopah Tailings Work

ELKO, January 30, 2020 - Lithium Corp. (OTCQB:LTUM) ("LTUM" or "the Company"), a North American company focused on energy metals for the growing energy storage sector and high tech industries, is pleased to announce that work has been continuing on the Company's 25% owned subsidiary Summa, LLC (Summa's) Tonopah Tailings project. Preliminary sampling in the Fall of 2019 indicated that the work done previously by Summa and Tenneco adequately portrays the tenor and the extent of the mineralized tailings, however it does appear there is an opportunity to prove up a higher grade core zone that could be critical to start-up economics.

In the course of the recent analytical work done, geochemical characterization of the tailings was undertaken to determine the general nature of the tailings. Sampling indicates that while anomalous or somewhat elevated levels of base metals occur here, there are no significant deleterious or hazardous elements contained in the historic Belmont tailings.

Further analytical work has determined that the tailings are amenable to a dilute static cyanide leach, with significant amounts of precious metals reporting after short duration leaches. However due to the very fine particle size of the tailings it is envisioned that processing will necessarily entail agitated leaching. More work has yet to be done on this account to determine what the optimum leach duration would be. Summa is also exploring other avenues with respect to tailings processing that could possibly be considerably more environmentally benign.

About Lithium Corporation

Lithium Corp. is an exploration company based in Nevada devoted to the exploration for energy storage related resources throughout North America, and looking to capitalize on opportunities within the ever-expanding next generation energy storage markets. The Company maintains a strategic alliance with Altura Mining, an ASX listed Lithium mining company that is currently producing at near nameplate capacity at its 100% owned world-class Pilgangoora lithium pegmatite mine in Western Australia. Website: www.lithiumcorporation.com

Contact Info

Tom Lewis, CEO

Lithium Corp.

775-410-5287

info@lithiumcorporation.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This current report contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of minerals prices and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

