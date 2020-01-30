Buenaventura Cordially Invites You to Its Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM) will hold its Fourth Quarter 2019 earnings conference call on:

Friday, February 21, 2020

9:00 AM (Eastern Time)

9:00 AM (Peru Time)

Participating on the call to review Buenaventura’s Fourth Quarter 2019 financial and operating results will be Victor Gobitz, Chief Executive Officer, as well as other members of the senior management team.

Please use the following link to pre-register for this conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. You may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

To pre-register please go to: http://dpregister.com/10139078

Fourth quarter results will be issued on February 20, 2020 after market close.

To participate in the conference call, please dial Toll Free US +1-866-777-2509

Toll International +1-412-317-5413

Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/bvn200221.html

The conference call will be available for replay for 7 days:

USA Toll Free: +1-877-344-7529

International: + 1-412-317-0088

Replay ID: 10139078

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded, precious metals company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the mining, processing, development and exploration of gold and silver and other metals via wholly owned mines as well as through its participation in joint exploration projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, Tamboamyo*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache.

The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation), an important precious metal producer; 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer. For a printed version of the Company’s 2018 Form 20-F, please contact the investor relations contacts on page 1 of this report, or download the PDF format file from the Company’s web site at www.buenaventura.com.

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

