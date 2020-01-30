Rumble Resources Ltd: Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Perth, Australia - Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is pleased to provide an update in respect to the Company's activities during the December 2019 quarter. In line with Rumble's strategy of generating and drill testing a pipeline of exploration projects providing multiple opportunities to make world-class discoveries, Rumble drill tested the Earaheedy project resulting in two significant Zn-Pb-Ag discoveries, and also completed drill programs at the Munarra Gully and Western Queen projects, for which it is currently awaiting assays.Over the coming months Rumble will look to drill test 3 more projects and drill target 2 others providing multiple opportunities for further discoveries that could provide catalysts for a significant re-rating for our shareholders.Earaheedy Zn-Pb-Ag Project, Wiluna, Western Australia1. Two significant large-scale sandstone hosted Zn-Pb-Ag discoveries, 23 Jan 2020Western Queen Au Project, Mt Magnet, Western Australia2. RC & air core drilling targeting high grade gold - completed, awaiting assaysMunarra Gully Cu-Au-Co Project, Cue, Western Australia3. E51/1677 air core drilling targeting shallow high-grade cobalt - completed, awaiting assays4. ELA51/1919 drilling planned, targeting large mafic hosted Cu-Au depositsLong Lake Ni-Cu-PGE-Co Project, Sudbury, Canada5. Ground EM drill targeting massive Ni-Cu-PGM type deposits - commencedLamil Cu-Au JV Project-AIC Mines, Paterson Province, Western Australia6. Ground geophysics drill targeting Tier 1 Cu-Au deposits Paterson Province - completed - interpretation commenced to define final drill targetsBraeside/Barramine Zn-Pb-Cu-Ag-V Project, Pilbara, Western Australia7. Drilling planned on 14 high priority targets that have been identifiedFraser Range Ni-Cu-Au JV Project-IGO, Fraser Range, Western Australia8. Drilling planned to follow up significant high-grade gold discovery - Fraser RangeWarroo Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au-U-Pt Project, East Pilbara, Western Australia9. Multiple drill targets defined prospective for VMS, stratiform replacement, intrusive related Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au & Au-U-Pt (unconformity related type) depositsCorporate- Strong cash position of $4.32m at end of quarter- R&D refund of $1.25m received during the quarter- Successful EIS co-funded drilling grant for $150,000 at Braeside ProjectTo view the quarterly report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/C4M2Y7M4





Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011.





Rumble Resources Ltd.





