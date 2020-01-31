Sitka Gold Closes Purchase Agreement for Yukon Gold Property

VANCOUVER - January 31st, 2020 - Sitka Gold Corp. ("Sitka" or the "Company") (CNSX:SIG.CN) (OTC:SITKF) (FSE:1RF) is pleased to announce it has closed the previously announced acquisition of the Mahtin Gold Property (the "Property"), located in the Clear Creek, Big Creek and Sprague Creek districts in the heart of the Yukon's Tintina Gold Belt and within the Tombstone Gold Belt, mid-way between Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold Mine and Golden Predator's Brewery Creek Gold Mine (see News Release dated January 14, 2020). The Mahtin Gold Property is contiguous to the Company's RC Gold Property and covers an area of approximately 30,242 hectares. The newly formed contiguous land package created by the combination of the RC Gold and Mahtin Gold Properties will now be referred to as the RC Gold Project and will cover a total area of approximately 32,842 hectares (328 square kilometres).

The Company also announces it has made payments totalling $10,000 and 200,000 of its common shares pursuant to the option agreements on the RC Gold Property (See News Release dated July 30, 2019).

About Sitka Gold Corp.

Sitka Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada and managed by a team of experienced mining industry professionals. The Company is focused on exploring for economically viable mineral deposits with its primary emphasis on gold, silver and copper mineral properties of merit. Sitka currently has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the RC Gold property in the Yukon, an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Burro Creek Gold property in Arizona and owns a 100% interest in its Coppermine River project in Nunavut and the Alpha Gold property in Nevada. Directors and Management own approximately 25% of the outstanding shares of Sitka Gold, a solid indication of their alignment with shareholders' interests.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed by Cor Coe, P.Geo., Director and CEO of the Company, and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

