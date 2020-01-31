Nexus Gold Closes $1,004,375 in Final Tranche of Private Placement

Vancouver, January 31, 2020 - Nexus Gold Corp. ("Nexus" or the "Company") (TSXV:NXS) (OTC:NXXGF) (FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce that it has completed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 16,980,000 non-flow-through units (the "Non-Flow Through Units") at a price of $0.05 per Non-Flow-Through Unit, and 2,825,000 flow-through units (the "Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.055 per Flow-Through Unit. When combined with the earlier tranches of the placement, the Company raised gross proceeds of $1,626,000.

Each Non-Flow-Through Unit, and each Flow-Through Unit, consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") entitling the holder to purchase on additional share at a price of $0.07 for a period of sixty (60) months.

The Company anticipates utilizing the proceeds of the private placement to advance exploration and drilling efforts at the Company's McKenzie Gold Project, located in Red Lake, Ontario, and the Dakouli 2 Gold Concession, located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

When combined with the earlier tranches of the placement, the Company has paid finders' fees of $60,803, and issued 1,183,500 warrants to certain parties who have assisted the Company by introducing subscribers to the placement. All securities issued in connection with the placement are subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities law.

Nexus Gold is a Canadian-based gold development company with an extensive portfolio of nine exploration projects in West Africa and Canada. The Company's West African-based portfolio totals over 560-sq kms (56,000+ hectares) of land located on active gold belts and proven mineralized trends, while it's 100%-owned Canadian projects include the McKenzie Gold Project in Red Lake, Ontario, the New Pilot Project, located in British Columbia's historic Bridge River Mining Camp, and three prospective gold-copper projects (3,300-ha) in the Province of Newfoundland. The Company is focusing on the development of several core assets while seeking joint-venture, earn-in, and strategic partnerships for other projects in its growing portfolio.

