Ely Gold Royalties Announces Equity Research Agreement with Noble Capital Markets

Vancouver, January 31, 2020 - Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (TSXV: ELY) (OTCQB: ELYGF) ("Ely Gold") or the ("Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an equity research agreement (the "Agreement") with Noble Capital Markets ("Noble"), a Florida corporation. Noble is a FINRA and SEC registered broker dealer.

Noble's research department has followed the Company, gaining extensive knowledge about the Company's business and assets. Noble has the capacity, knowledge and experience to assist Ely Gold by building greater awareness of Ely Gold in the investment community through continued monitoring, and through the publication of research reports on the Company's business, securities, and financial position, and on the economic and geopolitical events affecting the Company's business, that Noble believes will be relevant to the investment community's perception and assessment of the Company. The Company expects that Noble's services will be supportive of its future capital markets transactions, capital markets structuring, long-range planning, and growth.

The Agreement will run for an initial one-year term, subject to extension. In consideration for the services provided by Noble, the Company has agreed to pay a total cash fee of US$50,000 the first year of the Agreement, payable in equal quarterly instalments.

Ely Gold and Noble are not related, and Noble does not have any direct or indirect material interest in the Company or its securities or any rights to acquire Company securities. The Agreement, and the performance of Noble's services under the Agreement, are subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, and to compliance with all applicable regulatory requirements.

About Ely Gold Royalties Inc. Ely Gold Royalties Inc. is a Vancouver-based, emerging royalty company with development assets focused in Nevada and Quebec. Its current portfolio includes 36 Deeded Royalties and 22 properties optioned to third parties. Ely Gold's royalty portfolio includes producing royalties, fully permitted mines and development projects that are at or near producing mines. The Company is actively seeking opportunities to purchase existing third-party royalties for its portfolio and all the Company's option properties are expected to produce royalties, if exercised. The royalty and option portfolios are currently generating significant revenue. Ely Gold is well positioned with its current portfolio of over 20 available properties to generate additional operating revenue through option and sale agreements. The Company has a proven track record of maximizing the value of its properties through claim consolidation and advancement using its extensive, proprietary data base. All portfolio properties are sold or optioned on a 100% basis, while the Company retains royalty interests. Management believes that due to the Company's ability to generate third-party royalty agreements, its successful strategy of organically creating royalties, its equity portfolio and its current low valuation, Ely Gold offers shareholders a low-risk leverage to the current price of gold and low-cost access to long-term mineral royalties.



On Behalf of the Board of Directors Signed "Trey Wasser"

Trey Wasser, President & CEO For further information, please contact:

trey@elygoldinc.com

972-803-3087



Joanne Jobin, Investor Relations Officer

jjobin@elygoldinc.com

647 964 0292

