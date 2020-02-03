Roxgold meldet neue Entdeckung bei Boussoura
13:07 Uhr | Minenportal.de
Roxgold Inc. gab heute eine neue hochgradige Entdeckung bei Galgouli sowie vielversprechende Bohrergebnisse bei Fofora, beide Teil des Boussoura-Projekts im Süden Burkina Fasos, bekannt.
Hier die Ergebnisse, die dem Unternehmen zufolge zu den Höhepunkten des Bohrprogramms zählen:
Galgouli
• 14 m mit 10,5 g/t Au im Bohrloch BSR-19-RD-GAL-002
• 1,21 m mit 79,7 g/t Au im Bohrloch BSR-19-RD-GAL-004
• 9 m mit 8,2 g/t Au im Bohrloch BSR-19-RC-GAL-007
sowie darin 1 m mit 65,8 g/t Au
• 2 m mit 20,8 g/t Au im Bohrloch BSR-19-RC-GAL-008
• 10 m mit 8,7 g/t Au im Bohrloch BSR-19-RC-GAL-011
sowie darin 1 m mit 81,5 g/t Au
• 3 m mit 13,7 g/t Au im Bohrloch BSR-20-RC-GAL-017
• 3 m mit 15,8 g/t Au im Bohrloch BSR-20-RC-GAL-021
Fofora
• 10,7 m mit 18,1 g/t Au im Bohrloch BSR-19-DD-FFR-001
sowie darin 0,86 m mit 98,1 g/t Au und 2 m mit 47,1 g/t Au
• 25,58 m mit 2,5 g/t Au im Bohrloch BSR-19-RD-FFR-003
• 12,0 m mit 2,0 g/t Au im Bohrloch BSR-19-DD-FFR-005
• 1,7 m mit 24,7 g/t Au im Bohrloch BSR-19-DD-FFR-006
• 5,8 m mit 11,1 g/t Au im Bohrloch BSR-20-DD-FFR-013
sowie darin 0,4 3m mit 78 g/t Au und 0,37 m mit 76,7 g/t Au
© Redaktion MinenPortal.de
Hier die Ergebnisse, die dem Unternehmen zufolge zu den Höhepunkten des Bohrprogramms zählen:
Galgouli
• 14 m mit 10,5 g/t Au im Bohrloch BSR-19-RD-GAL-002
• 1,21 m mit 79,7 g/t Au im Bohrloch BSR-19-RD-GAL-004
• 9 m mit 8,2 g/t Au im Bohrloch BSR-19-RC-GAL-007
sowie darin 1 m mit 65,8 g/t Au
• 2 m mit 20,8 g/t Au im Bohrloch BSR-19-RC-GAL-008
• 10 m mit 8,7 g/t Au im Bohrloch BSR-19-RC-GAL-011
sowie darin 1 m mit 81,5 g/t Au
• 3 m mit 13,7 g/t Au im Bohrloch BSR-20-RC-GAL-017
• 3 m mit 15,8 g/t Au im Bohrloch BSR-20-RC-GAL-021
Fofora
• 10,7 m mit 18,1 g/t Au im Bohrloch BSR-19-DD-FFR-001
sowie darin 0,86 m mit 98,1 g/t Au und 2 m mit 47,1 g/t Au
• 25,58 m mit 2,5 g/t Au im Bohrloch BSR-19-RD-FFR-003
• 12,0 m mit 2,0 g/t Au im Bohrloch BSR-19-DD-FFR-005
• 1,7 m mit 24,7 g/t Au im Bohrloch BSR-19-DD-FFR-006
• 5,8 m mit 11,1 g/t Au im Bohrloch BSR-20-DD-FFR-013
sowie darin 0,4 3m mit 78 g/t Au und 0,37 m mit 76,7 g/t Au
© Redaktion MinenPortal.de