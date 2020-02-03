Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Roxgold meldet neue Entdeckung bei Boussoura

13:07 Uhr  |  Minenportal.de
Roxgold Inc. gab heute eine neue hochgradige Entdeckung bei Galgouli sowie vielversprechende Bohrergebnisse bei Fofora, beide Teil des Boussoura-Projekts im Süden Burkina Fasos, bekannt.

Hier die Ergebnisse, die dem Unternehmen zufolge zu den Höhepunkten des Bohrprogramms zählen:

Galgouli
• 14 m mit 10,5 g/t Au im Bohrloch BSR-19-RD-GAL-002
• 1,21 m mit 79,7 g/t Au im Bohrloch BSR-19-RD-GAL-004
• 9 m mit 8,2 g/t Au im Bohrloch BSR-19-RC-GAL-007
sowie darin 1 m mit 65,8 g/t Au
• 2 m mit 20,8 g/t Au im Bohrloch BSR-19-RC-GAL-008
• 10 m mit 8,7 g/t Au im Bohrloch BSR-19-RC-GAL-011
sowie darin 1 m mit 81,5 g/t Au
• 3 m mit 13,7 g/t Au im Bohrloch BSR-20-RC-GAL-017
• 3 m mit 15,8 g/t Au im Bohrloch BSR-20-RC-GAL-021

Fofora
• 10,7 m mit 18,1 g/t Au im Bohrloch BSR-19-DD-FFR-001
sowie darin 0,86 m mit 98,1 g/t Au und 2 m mit 47,1 g/t Au
• 25,58 m mit 2,5 g/t Au im Bohrloch BSR-19-RD-FFR-003
• 12,0 m mit 2,0 g/t Au im Bohrloch BSR-19-DD-FFR-005
• 1,7 m mit 24,7 g/t Au im Bohrloch BSR-19-DD-FFR-006
• 5,8 m mit 11,1 g/t Au im Bohrloch BSR-20-DD-FFR-013
sowie darin 0,4 3m mit 78 g/t Au und 0,37 m mit 76,7 g/t Au


© Redaktion MinenPortal.de



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Roxgold Inc.

Roxgold Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1CWW3
CA7798992029
www.roxgold.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap