Gold X Provides Update on Closing of Purchase Option

DENVER and VANCOUVER, Feb. 03, 2020 - Gold X Mining Corp. (TSX-V: GLDX, OTCQX: SSPXF) (“Gold X” or the “Company”) announces that it has agreed to extend the closing (the “Closing Date”) to exercise the Company's option to purchase the Toroparu property (the "Purchase Option") by up to an additional 30 days after a request from Mr. Alphonso (the “Seller”).



As announced by Gold X on December 30, 2019, the Seller and ETK Inc. (“ETK”), the Guyanese subsidiary of Gold X, agreed to a Closing Date to complete the Purchase Option on January 30, 2020.

The Seller requested that ETK engage in further discussions regarding future operations by the Seller in the area of the Toroparu property and ETK agreed to conduct those discussions which are ongoing. To accommodate the discussions, ETK agreed to extend the Closing Date up to a maximum of 30 days beyond January 30, 2020, provided that ETK may accelerate the Closing Date at any time at its sole discretion to a date five days after notice to the Seller.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Gold X Mining Corp.

“Richard A. Munson”

Director and Chief Executive Officer

About Gold X Mining Corp. Ltd.

Gold X Mining Corp. is a Canadian junior mining company currently moving toward a feasibility study for the Toroparu Project in Guyana, South America with 7.4 million ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated categories. A Preliminary Economic Assessment study (Preliminary Economic Assessment Report, Toroparu Gold Project, Upper Puruni River Area, Guyana, dated July 18, 2019 completed by SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc.,) (the “PEA”) available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company’s website (www.goldxmining.com). Gold X also holds a 100% interest in the Chicharrón Project located in the Segovia-Remedios mining district, Antioquia, Colombia. Additional information is available at www.goldxmining.com or by email at info@goldxmining.com.

