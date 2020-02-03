Menü Artikel
Mkango Files Revised NI 43-101 Technical Report With Canadian Regulators

15:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

LONDON and VANCOUVER, Feb. 03, 2020 - In response to certain questions from the British Columbia Securities Commission (the “BSCS”), Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM/TSX-V: MKA) (the "Company") has today filed a revised NI 43-101 Report (the “Revised Report”) for the Songwe Hill Rare Earths Project in Malawi.

As requested by the BSCS, the Revised Report includes a discussion of the parameters used to establish the cut-off grade and any other factors the Qualified Person considered in determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction, as well as certain clarifications in the reliance on non-experts section of the report.

The Revised Report also includes certain changes to the certificates of Qualified Persons which outline specific relevant experience and responsibility for particular sections of the report.

There are no material differences from the results originally disclosed in the Company’s news release on February 4, 2019. The Revised Report will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

For further information on Mkango, please contact:

Mkango Resources Ltd.
William Dawes Alexander Lemon
Chief Executive Officer President
will@mkango.ca alex@mkango.ca
UK: +44 207 3722 744
Canada: +1 403 444 5979
www.mkango.ca
@MkangoResources
Blytheweigh
Financial Public Relations
Tim Blythe, Camilla Horsfall
UK: +44 207 138 3204
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker
Jeff Keating, Caroline Rowe
UK: +44 20 3470 0470
Alternative Resource Capital
Joint Broker
Alex Wood, Rob Collins
UK: +44 20 7186 9004; +44 20 7186 9001

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any equity or other securities of the Company in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) and may not be offered or sold within the United States to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.


Mineninfo

Mkango Resources Ltd.

Mkango Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
CA60686A4090
www.mkango.ca
